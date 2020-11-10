expand
November 10, 2020

Pelham girls open with 2nd straight win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:16 pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – Thanks to a strong night from Laci Gogan and a dominant defensive performance, the Pelham girls basketball team picked up their second win of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for a 2-0 start to the season.

The Panthers held John Carroll to four points or less in every quarter of the game, while scoring 13 or more in three of four quarters to pick up a 55-11 victory.

Gogan was big on the offensive end, scoring 12 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to help Pelham pull away for a strong halftime lead. In addition to her 15 points, she finished the game with six steals and four assists.

But it wasn’t just her. In total nine of the team’s 11 players scored in the game, and Gogan’s six steals were part of an incredible defensive performance.

In the first quarter, the Panthers got off to a strong start and set the tone for the night. Five players scored in the period with Gogan posting five points, Victoria West knocking down a 3-pointer and Emma McKenney posting four points.

Defensively, Pelham came out ready to roll and gave up just four points on two field goals in the frame to take a 16-4 lead at the end of one.

And that was just the beginning of a dominant first half with the second quarter being even more lopsided.

The Panthers got eight points from Savannah Scarbrough in the quarter and seven more points from Gogan in the period as part of a 19-point quarter on the offensive end.

In addition to that, the defense continued to shine in the period, giving up just one more field goal for two total points to help Pelham take a commanding 35-6 lead at the break.

Coming out of the half, the Panthers weren’t as dominant on the offensive end, but they didn’t have to be with the way the defense was playing behind a 19-point advantage.

Pelham still posted 13 points in the third quarter with Myriah Tate scoring four of her six points in the period and Gogan adding three more. The Panthers were also 3-5 from the free throw line in the period.

The defensive pressure continued out of the halftime break for the home team, as Pelham allowed just one field goal for the second quarter in a row.

That continued strong presence led to a 48-8 lead at the end of the third period.

Already with plenty of cushion, the Panthers coasted to the win in the fourth quarter, giving up just three more points and limiting the Cavaliers to one field goal for the third consecutive quarter, while the offense added seven more points.

Overall, Pelham allowed just five field goals in the game, while the Cavaliers knocked down just one of their five free throw attempts.

The Panthers were 5-9 from the free throw line in the game, but went 4-6 in the second half. In addition to Gogan’s 15 points, Scarbrough and McKenney both finished with eight points, while Tate had six points and West five points.

