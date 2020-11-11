expand
November 11, 2020

Burble “Bud” Burel Alexander

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Calera

Burble “Bud” Burel Alexander, age 80, of Calera, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10. Burble was born Jan. 8, 1940 to Byrd and Edna Alexander.

Bud was the former pastor of Mt. Pleasant Church in Perry County and was the former owner of Bud’s Automotive in Calera. He spent four years serving in the United States Navy and spent two years in the Reserve for The U.S. Navy and was aboard the U.S.S. Midway.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Annie Alexander; children, Robert Alexander and John (Dawn) Alexander; grandchildren, Sumer (Jacob) Reid, Jessica Alexander, Justin (Casy) Alexander and Josh Alexander; great-grandchildren, Westin, Kayleigh, Jared, Kassidy, Cash and Callie Rae.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for Burble will be held Monday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Open Door Independent Church, 120 Laurel Woods Dr., Helena, AL 35080. The funeral service will occur Monday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m., also at Open Door Independent Church with the burial following at 1:15 p.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Highway 119, Montevallo, Alabama 35115.

Services will be officiated by Rusty Hosmer of Open Door Independent Church of Helena.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Alexander family.

