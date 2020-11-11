expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

The Helena Belles hosted powder puff football games on Sunday, Nov. 8, to help raise money for Backpack Buddies. (Contributed)

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:25 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Each year, the Helena Belles, which are a high school service organization, suit up for a role reversal powder puff flag football game to raise money for a specific organization.

This year, the Helena Belles invited girls all throughout the high school to participate in the game held on Sunday, Nov. 8 to support Vineyard Family Services, which runs Backpack Buddies in the local schools.

Stacey Franklin, the Helena Belles adult sponsor, said that because so many people were forced to homeschool this year, she wanted to open the game up to girls in the entire high school, not just members of the organization, so that everyone could get together to have some fun.

“We do it every year, usually it’s our own Belles playing against each other and they sell tickets for charity,” Franklin explained. “This year since there is homeschooling. We opened it up to all of the girls at Helena High School to participate. It was kind of different, so we didn’t know what to expect.”

Normally these games have two teams, but because of the influx of more players, there were multiple teams that got together to play for several rounds of football.

Franklin said one of the great parts of these games are when people come out to support the girls competing, especially the boys from the high school, who she said always show up.

While many onlookers came out to support the Belles and raise money for this great cause, it was apparent with social distancing and masks that being able to have fun, family-friendly events like this are even more special to the community.

“We were thrilled to be able to do this,” Franklin said. “That is why we wanted to include the whole school community this year. Our girls have not gotten to do much of their normal service activities this year. They have been really limited and we are glad to give them the opportunity to serve and get together and we are really happy to be able to do it with everyone this year.”

Clearly, the community was enthusiastic about the Belles as many people showed up to support the group and cheer them on throughout their games.

The Helena Belles were glad to use this opportunity to support the Backpack Buddies mission of addressing food insecurity in school age children, who may not have access to food outside of the meals they get at school.

More News

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

Chelsea girls grab first win of season

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

280 Reporter

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

Lifestyles

Ashly the Fire Dog joins Pelham Fire Department

Helena

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

Helena

Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

Helena

Helena Intermediate School gets new fence

Helena

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies

280 Reporter

Scroggins covers pandemic response, projects in State of the County address

280 Reporter

The importance of regular health screenings like mammograms

280 Main Story

Playoff predictions: 5 teams gear up for Round 2 games

280 Reporter

Chelsea Library to waive fines during food drive

280 Main Story

Spain Park students pack care boxes for U.S. military service members

Columbiana

Shelby County’s special season ends in playoffs

Montevallo

Montevallo wins OT thriller for first playoff win since 2016

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson routes Grissom to advance to quarterfinals

Helena

Never out of it: Helena scores 22 unanswered in wild playoff win

280 Main Story

Smith, Oak Mountain come out on top in duel of electric QBs

280 Main Story

Waugh’s dominant 2nd half lifts Briarwood to playoff win

News

Pelham comeback falls short against Lee-Montgomery in first round

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays