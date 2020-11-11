expand
Ad Spot

November 11, 2020

Mark Hall served Helena for eight years as the mayor, but decided not to run for reelection, causing him to reflect on his time in office. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:18 am Wednesday, November 11, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Having been in public service for a good portion of his life, with the last eight years as mayor of Helena, Mark Hall said he found success by applying simple philosophy to everything he did.

“Nothing is too small, everything is important,” he said.

Thinking back on the last eight years as mayor, he reminisced about everything the city was able to accomplish through that mindset, seeking to accomplish projects both big and small for the betterment of the city.

Some of the things he is most proud of, are the improvements that were made to benefit youth in the city

“We built two sports fields for the youth league, we built a youth football field and the first dedicated youth soccer field that the city ever had. I was very proud of that,” Hall said. “We ended up doing over $9 million worth of donations and projects to our schools.”

Like many cities one of the biggest challenges that Helena faced during his term was infrastructure, specifically when it came to roads. As mayor, Hall recalled wanting to work as hard as possible to address what was within his power, and find ways to address what was not.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is the $2.5 million grant from federal and state money with the regional planning commission to totally revamp the intersection at Helena Elementary and the post office, which is it in the works right now,” Hall said. “I am also very proud of constantly visiting the Alabama Department of Transportation and finally getting them to agree to put $30 million toward lining Highway 261.”

When he entered office, Hall said that the city’s reserve fund was basically empty, and he set a goal of working to build that up to $2 million, and as he departs the fund is around $4 million.

Making sure that city employees were fairly compensated also weighed heavily on his mind as mayor.

“One of the other things I’m most proud of is when I took office, the employees had not had a raise in several years because of the economy,” he said. “Once the economy came back, their salaries raised every year I was in office and they got cost-of-living plus some other things to boost morale.”

Through careful spending and planning, the city was able to purchase new vehicles for police cars, fire trucks and transport command vehicles among other things.

Hall said one of the things that helped make the projects so successful was the great working relationship he had with the city council.

“I had the cooperation of the council on all the projects. We had a very good working relationship,” Hall said. “I don’t ever remember being turned down for a project I presented to the council and that’s unheard of, especially for cities in this area.”

Looking forward, Hall said that for the city to continue improving, the city should strike a balance between growth and infrastructure. Particularly improving water systems, roads and bridges and bolstering the education system that makes Helena so attractive for young families.

Above all, the key to successfully running a city is listening to those who you represent, Hall explained.

“I think that’s what separates us from a lot of other cities, and it keeps a lot of things from becoming problems,” he said. “If you address those concerns of your citizens immediately and try to work with people as best as you can, most people are willing to understand if someone takes the time to explain those to them.”

Since leaving office, Hall has accepted a position as Director of Community Management for Greystone and is always keeping his eye open on possibilities for the future.

“Who knows, I may surface again with some other political aspirations. At different levels down the roads we will see what the next year brings,” he said.

More News

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

Chelsea girls grab first win of season

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

280 Reporter

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

Lifestyles

Ashly the Fire Dog joins Pelham Fire Department

Helena

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

Helena

Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

Helena

Helena Intermediate School gets new fence

Helena

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies

280 Reporter

Scroggins covers pandemic response, projects in State of the County address

280 Reporter

The importance of regular health screenings like mammograms

280 Main Story

Playoff predictions: 5 teams gear up for Round 2 games

280 Reporter

Chelsea Library to waive fines during food drive

280 Main Story

Spain Park students pack care boxes for U.S. military service members

Columbiana

Shelby County’s special season ends in playoffs

Montevallo

Montevallo wins OT thriller for first playoff win since 2016

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson routes Grissom to advance to quarterfinals

Helena

Never out of it: Helena scores 22 unanswered in wild playoff win

280 Main Story

Smith, Oak Mountain come out on top in duel of electric QBs

280 Main Story

Waugh’s dominant 2nd half lifts Briarwood to playoff win

News

Pelham comeback falls short against Lee-Montgomery in first round

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama

News

Rockin’ Reindeer Bash to kick off Christmas season Dec. 12

280 Main Story

King’s Home preparing for 11th Kampfire for the King event

Alabaster Main Story

HomeGoods, Five Below construction in Alabaster facing COVID-19 delays