expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

Long election season in Alabama comes to a close this week

By Staff Reports

Published 5:52 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist 

Note: This is an opinion column.

With the elections behind us this week, Alabama voters are probably relived that the campaign are finally over after months of campaigns.

Of course, there were municipal, county, state and federal elections starting in the Spring and all ending this fall.

Political signs will come down, while the radio and television commercials will quit. Now all of those elected will take their oath of offices and have to govern.

Unless a special election were to pop up, it will be another two years before voters have to go back to the polls.

And on top of the elections, this year has been one of the most memorable in the history of Alabama with the pandemic, natural disasters and economic and civil unrest.

Alabama will be begin 2021 with new leaders throughout the state at all levels, but hopefully with the end of the pandemic on the horizon and a bright future ahead.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Shelby County’s voter turnout commendable

Long election season in Alabama comes to a close this week

Patriotism is more than a feeling

COLUMN: The importance of Red Ribbon Week

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

SCAC taking entries for 2021 juried art show

Community Columnists

Graham helps to bridge the gap as a mediator

Columbiana

Shaking it up at Hometown Nutrition

Montevallo

UM alumni donate more than 750 masks to students

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

280 Reporter

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

280 Main Story

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

280 Main Story

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

280 Reporter

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

Lifestyles

Ashly the Fire Dog joins Pelham Fire Department

Helena

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

Helena

Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

Helena

Helena Intermediate School gets new fence

Helena

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies

280 Reporter

Scroggins covers pandemic response, projects in State of the County address

280 Reporter

The importance of regular health screenings like mammograms

280 Main Story

Playoff predictions: 5 teams gear up for Round 2 games

280 Reporter

Chelsea Library to waive fines during food drive

280 Main Story

Spain Park students pack care boxes for U.S. military service members

Columbiana

Shelby County’s special season ends in playoffs

Montevallo

Montevallo wins OT thriller for first playoff win since 2016

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson routes Grissom to advance to quarterfinals