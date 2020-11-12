SCAC taking entries for 2021 juried art show

By Lindsay Dyess / Shelby County Arts Council

Entry is now open for the 2021 Adult Juried Art Exhibit at the Shelby County Arts Council. In this exhibit, artists enter artwork to compete for cash prizes and to be featured in a gallery exhibit in the EBSCO Fine Art Gallery at the Shelby County Arts Center in Columbiana.

Artists 18 years old and up can enter this competition in the categories of drawing, painting, 3D work, mixed-media and photography. Each artist is allowed to enter a maximum of two entries (in any category listed) for a non-refundable submission fee of $30. There will be cash prizes of $250 for the winners of each medium category and a Best in Show prize of $750.

The entry deadline is Friday, Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m. This show will be judged by artist Nelson Grice. Don’t wait, enter your artwork today! Work must be entered at Shelbycountyartscouncil.com under Happenings>Adult Juried Art Exhibit. Please visit the website for official entry guidelines and rules.

Call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com for any questions about this art competition.

Lindsay Dyess writes and works for the Shelby County Arts Council and can be reached at lindsay@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.