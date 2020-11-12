Shelby County’s voter turnout commendable

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

Some stood in line for 15 minutes or less, while others were in winding lines for as many as three hours—all to exercise their right to vote.

It was remarkable to see on Tuesday, Nov. 3, as thousands flooded to the polls across Shelby County to cast their vote for president, senator, amendments and other statewide and local positions.

The turnout yielded a 69.56-percent voter turnout during this year’s election with 114,752 ballots cast out of 164,967 registered voters.

That number may not have matched the 2016 General Election with a 71-percent voter turnout, there were 22,154 more registered voters this year and 13,210 more ballots cast than there were four years ago.

Perhaps the most special aspect of the day, while social media and news stations were full of agendas, was the cohesiveness shared in voting lines.

It may have been different in different counties and states, but across the county, we saw people carrying on conversations in line, playing games, playing music and just enjoying the opportunity of the freedom they had on a beautiful day to vote for who runs this country.

Despite being in a mostly red state, political views didn’t seem to matter during that time in line. Instead, there was good on display, even some allowing older voters or those with handicaps to move to the front of the line.

After poor voter turnout during municipal elections and a 36.67-percent voter turnout on Super Tuesday earlier in the year, it was special to see so many come together this time around.

With so much on the line, either voting to re-elect President Donald Trump or make former Vice President Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States, there were so many heavily on one side or the other that they wanted to make their voices heard.

And while there have been plenty to voice their opinion, there are also so many that realize what a special process this is.

Some will be disappointed when the final results are in, whenever they become official, and some will be happy.

That’s what makes democracy crazy. But what makes it special, is people standing in line for hours to participate in one of the most privileged rights we have as Americans.