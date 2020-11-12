expand
Ad Spot

November 12, 2020

The Women’s Business Council is currently holding a donation and stocking stuffer drive benefiting the Shelby County Foster Parent Association. (Contributed)

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:10 am Thursday, November 12, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Women’s Business Council, facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber, is collecting donations and stocking stuffers for the Shelby County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association through Dec. 4.

The SCFA’s mission is to strengthen foster families through locally focused advocacy – training, education, publications and networking among foster parents in partnership with the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and other associated entities.

SCFA strives to serve the best interest of children in the foster care system through the fulfillment of their spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs.

“In addition to connecting women in our area, we seek to inspire our members in a variety of channels,” 2020 WBC Chair Aimee Barnes said. “For example, learning how to balance mental health and personal health with our professions for optimum efficiency, and inspiring young women early in their careers and local community needs.”

Although in-person meetings have ceased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBC has been meeting virtually with featured speakers each month.

“We’ve been lucky to have so much support from the group,” said Jordan Powell, the Chamber’s Director of Investor Relations.

The WBC’s presentations have included an Economic Development Panel featuring women from 58 INC. and the city of Pelham, as well as Mitzi Jane Media, Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham, Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and “A Family Love Letter” from Neuberger Berman.

Anyone who would like to participate in either the stocking drive or future WBC meetings may contact Pari Barzegari, director of community and career development with The Shelby County Chamber, at pari@shelbychamber.org.

More News

Oak Mountain picks up tight win against Wenonah

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

280 Main Story

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

280 Main Story

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

280 Reporter

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

Lifestyles

Ashly the Fire Dog joins Pelham Fire Department

Helena

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

Helena

Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

Helena

Helena Intermediate School gets new fence

Helena

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies

280 Reporter

Scroggins covers pandemic response, projects in State of the County address

280 Reporter

The importance of regular health screenings like mammograms

280 Main Story

Playoff predictions: 5 teams gear up for Round 2 games

280 Reporter

Chelsea Library to waive fines during food drive

280 Main Story

Spain Park students pack care boxes for U.S. military service members

Columbiana

Shelby County’s special season ends in playoffs

Montevallo

Montevallo wins OT thriller for first playoff win since 2016

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson routes Grissom to advance to quarterfinals

Helena

Never out of it: Helena scores 22 unanswered in wild playoff win

280 Main Story

Smith, Oak Mountain come out on top in duel of electric QBs

280 Main Story

Waugh’s dominant 2nd half lifts Briarwood to playoff win

News

Pelham comeback falls short against Lee-Montgomery in first round

Calera

Website labels Calera hardest working city in Alabama