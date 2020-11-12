WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Women’s Business Council, facilitated by The Shelby County Chamber, is collecting donations and stocking stuffers for the Shelby County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association through Dec. 4.

The SCFA’s mission is to strengthen foster families through locally focused advocacy – training, education, publications and networking among foster parents in partnership with the Shelby County Department of Human Resources and other associated entities.

SCFA strives to serve the best interest of children in the foster care system through the fulfillment of their spiritual, physical, emotional and social needs.

“In addition to connecting women in our area, we seek to inspire our members in a variety of channels,” 2020 WBC Chair Aimee Barnes said. “For example, learning how to balance mental health and personal health with our professions for optimum efficiency, and inspiring young women early in their careers and local community needs.”

Although in-person meetings have ceased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WBC has been meeting virtually with featured speakers each month.

“We’ve been lucky to have so much support from the group,” said Jordan Powell, the Chamber’s Director of Investor Relations.

The WBC’s presentations have included an Economic Development Panel featuring women from 58 INC. and the city of Pelham, as well as Mitzi Jane Media, Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham, Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and “A Family Love Letter” from Neuberger Berman.

Anyone who would like to participate in either the stocking drive or future WBC meetings may contact Pari Barzegari, director of community and career development with The Shelby County Chamber, at pari@shelbychamber.org.