expand
Ad Spot

November 13, 2020

Alabaster City Schools hosted a virtual program on Veterans Day this year to honor all veterans who fought for our country. (Contributed)

Alabaster City Schools honor veterans through virtual program

By Staff Reports

Published 4:06 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – All schools in the Alabaster City School System teamed up to honor veterans virtually this year. Despite not being able to hold an assembly, Thompson Middle School seventh and eighth grade choir director Dori Hardee prepared a presentation to send out to parents, students and veterans on Veterans Day.

Hardee said this was a group effort including all five of the city’s schools.

“Back in August it occurred to me that it wasn’t going to happen because we can’t gather, and I didn’t feel like that was right. We need to honor those who do things much bigger than we do,” Hardee said. “One of the songs we were learning was ‘What a Wonderful World’ and it was a reminder for me that the world can be better again, we just have to be patient.”

The 18-minute tribute included contributions from the elementary, middle and high schools in Alabaster, as well as teachers who have served in the military, according to Hardee.

“We went to the English teachers and asked if those kids would be willing to write a thank you letter for veterans. We reached out to elementary, and it evolved into something that could have all of our schools involved,” Hardee said. “The song is interlaced with the thank you notes. Then, the national anthem by the high school and middle school. Coach Ron Munday is a veteran himself. He was with the Marines and he was our keynote speaker, and we closed with ‘What a Wonderful World.’”

Hardee said the virtual tribute is important because it sets an example for the next generation.

“If we stop, then what are we teaching the kids? If we don’t honor those who serve our country or us? This generation needs to honor them,” Hardee said.

Hardee said this is not the first time all of Alabaster’s schools have worked together.

“That’s what’s really unique about our district, our music teachers and choir elementary, we are very collaborative,” she said. “This is not our first collaboration project. We are a very strong team.”

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week Will Tarter

Get to know Student of the Week Kylee Hester

Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade Dec. 3

Alabaster City Schools honor veterans through virtual program

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Events

Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade Dec. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools honor veterans through virtual program

Alabaster Reporter

Humane Society hosts Bark in the Park held in Alabaster

Montevallo

New Montevallo mayor, City Council members sworn in

Alabaster Main Story

Eagle Scout project helps YMCA

Columbiana

Old Mill Square to host Columbiana lighting, parade

Columbiana

Walk to spread lung cancer awareness

280 Reporter

Shelby County Commissioners sworn in, approve road project bids

Columbiana

SCAC taking entries for 2021 juried art show

Community Columnists

Graham helps to bridge the gap as a mediator

Columbiana

Shaking it up at Hometown Nutrition

Montevallo

UM alumni donate more than 750 masks to students

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

280 Reporter

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

280 Main Story

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

280 Main Story

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge

280 Reporter

Public meeting on railway bridge project rescheduled to Nov. 19

Lifestyles

Ashly the Fire Dog joins Pelham Fire Department

Helena

Mark Hall looks back on time as Helena’s mayor

Helena

Helena Diamond Club Golf Tournament a great success

Helena

Helena Intermediate School gets new fence

Helena

Helena Belles hold annual Powder Puff game to support Backpack Buddies