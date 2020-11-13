expand
November 13, 2020

Defending champ Spain Park off to 2-0 start

By Alec Etheredge

HOOVER – The defending Class 7A State Champion Spain Park Jaguars are off to another strong start this season after two straight wins out of the gate, including a dominant 68-19 win against Calera on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Taking on the county foe Eagles, Spain Park came out with a purpose defensively by limiting the opponent to seven points or less in every quarter, while the offense also came out on fire.

The Jags quickly caught fire from beyond the arc in the first quarter with four different players knocking down one 3-pointer. That helped Spain Park sprint out to a 20-6 lead after holding Calera to six points on two free throws and two field goals.

In the second quarter, Spain Park kept the gas pedal pushed as the Jags put up 19 more points, including five apiece from Haley Russell, Katie Flannery and Alanah Pooler, who had a nine-point first half.

Their consistent play offensively, combined with a dominant performance on the defensive end, led to the Jags taking a 39-13 lead at the half.

Out of the break, not much changed in the third quarter.

The Jaguars put up 18 more points in the third quarter, as Jordy Griggs had her best period of the game with six points on three field goals.

Beyond her play, four others scored in the quarter, including a 3-pointer from Russell and five total points from Stephanie Tooson, who had been held scoreless to that point.

But the story of the game for the Jags remained on the defensive end. They came out of the break and didn’t let up after making adjustments at the half.

Remarkably, Spain Park held Calera scoreless in the period with its best defensive quarter of the game.

That helped the Jags extend the lead to 57-13 going to the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Spain Park closed the game with 11 more points to cement the win, while Calera got six points from Terrin Haynes to close the game.

The Jags are now 2-0 on the season, while Calera fell to 0-2. Both coaches feel like there is plenty to take away from the week moving through the rest of the season.

