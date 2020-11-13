expand
November 13, 2020

Defense lifts Huskies past Montevallo for first win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:18 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

HELENA – In a physical battle against Montevallo, the Helena Huskies were able to clamp down defensively by allowing just six field goals the entire game for a dominant 51-15 victory to improve to 1-1 and pick up a senior-night victory on Thursday, Nov. 12.

With eight seniors back on this year’s team, it was a special night for the Huskies, who jumped out to a fast start in the opening quarter.

They gave up two 3-pointers defensively, but that was the worst quarter they had on that end of the floor all night. And even with those six points scored by the Bulldogs, Helena was able to take an early eight-point lead thanks to 14 points offensively.

Kennedy Nobles posted five of her nine points in the quarter, while the Huskies also got four points from Bri Wilson in the period.

That was the first of two consecutive 14-point quarters to start the game for Helena, as Montana Harris and Alana Scott each hit two field goals in the second period. Scott added two free throws, while Kya Gardner and Nobles each added one field goal.

Defensively, Helena got even better in the second quarter allowing just two more jumpers, both to Jai-Lin Ivory, who posted all 10 of Montevallo’s points in the first half.

The only downside for the Huskies in the opening half of play was poor free throw shooting, as they went 5-18 from the line in the quarter. Nonetheless, Helena took a dominant 28-10 advantage into the break.

And it got even more lopsided in the third quarter when the Huskies had their best period of the game on both ends of the floor. Defensively, they didn’t allow a point in the frame, while the offense started knocking down shots and free throws.

Harris and Scott both drained three field goals for six points apiece, while the team went a combined 4-6 from the free throw line to post 16 points and take a 44-10 lead into the final quarter of play.

In the final period, the Huskies closed the game out with seven more points to complete the final score of 51-15 and improve to 1-1- on the season.

Scott led the way with a double-double thanks to 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Harris also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Gardner and Nobles each added nine in the win.

