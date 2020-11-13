Helena offense starts season strong in win against Montevallo

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HELENA – With several stars out due to both football teams still in the playoffs, the Helena Huskies were able to put together a dominant offensive performance against Montevallo to pick up a 77-50 victory in both teams’ opener to the 2020-2021 season on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Huskies put up at least 20 points in the first three quarters, while the Bulldogs, who were without returning leader Michael Jones, scored no more than 15 points in any quarter of the game.

Helena got off to a strong start in the opening quarter thanks to sharp shooting from the field, which played a part in 20 points in the first period.

Defensively, the Huskies held Montevallo to 12 points in the period, which helped them take an eight-point lead at the end of one.

Then, in the second quarter, Helena was able to put together its most dominant quarter of the game to create the separation it needed. Josh Williams knocked down two 3-pointers and had 11 points in the quarter to help the offense put up 25 points.

On the other end of the floor, the Huskies held the Bulldogs to less than 10 points for the only quarter of the game at eight points. That allowed Helena to take a dominant 45-20 lead into the half.

Coming out of the break, the Huskies didn’t skip a beat offensively thanks to hot shooting from beyond the arc. They knocked down four 3-pointers in the quarter to score 22 more points, led by seven from Charlie Marshall.

Montevallo’s offense looked a little better in the second half and it started in the third quarter with a combined 15 points thank sin large part to a 6-9 mark from the free throw line.

But that spark wasn’t enough to pull the Bulldogs back as Helena took a 67-35 lead into the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, Montevallo got nine points from Zach Holmes, who helped the Bulldogs post 15 points for the second quarter of the game, while Helena played a much slower-paced period to ice the game.

The Huskies only scored 10 in the quarter, five of which came from Trevor Moore, but that was enough to complete the 27-point victory.

Williams led Helena with 20 points, while senior Mason Fitts chipped in 15 points to help Helena get off to a 1-0 start.

Holmes and Cody Posey both finished the night with 11 points for the Bulldogs.