November 13, 2020

Montevallo Mayor Rusty Nix and City Council members David King, Lelia Mitchell, Kenneth Dukes, Sonya Swords and Martha Ann Eisenberg conduct business at a meeting Nov. 9, a week after being sworn into office. (Reporter Photo/Emily Sparacino)

New Montevallo mayor, City Council members sworn in

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:13 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s new mayor and City Council members took oaths of office on Monday, Nov. 2, and then approved several appointments for other city positions.

Officials who took their oaths of office were Mayor Rusty Nix and City Council members David King, District 1; Lelia Mitchell, District 2; Kenneth Dukes, District 3; Sonya Swords, District 4; and Martha Ann Eisenberg, District 5.

The Council elected King as mayor pro tempore and approved to appoint Steve Gilbert as city clerk and treasurer, Jeremy Littleton as police chief, Victor Portella as municipal judge, Mark Wilson as municipal prosecutor and Levy Walker as municipal defense attorney.

Committee appointments included King as chairperson of the Public Health & Safety Committee; Dukes as chairperson of the Sustainability Committee; Eisenberg as chairperson of the Recreation, Preservation and Community Development Committee; Mitchell as chairperson of the Education, Arts and Outreach Committee; and Swords as chairperson of the Finance, Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

At its Nov. 9 meeting, the following Council Board appointments gained approval: Water and Sewer Board – Mitchell and Swords, Historic Commission – Dukes, Arbor and Beautification – Eisenberg, Planning Commission – King and Sister City Commission – Mitchell.

In other business, the Council:

  • Approved to establish a new bank account with Trustmark for loan funding from United Bank for the Victory project.
  • Approved a recommendation to go with Webb Payroll.
  • Approved a housing abatement on Western Drive.
  • Approved for AT&T and DirecTV services at the golf course to reimburse the city for costs until January.
  • Approved establishing the time and place of its meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month with work sessions at 5:30 p.m. and meetings at 6 p.m. at Montevallo City Hall.
  • Approved to establish account signers as Rusty Nix, Lisa Terrill, Sonya Swords, Kenneth Dukes, David King and Sandy Byrd (court) and Steve Gilbert (city clerk/treasurer).

