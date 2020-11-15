expand
Ad Spot

November 15, 2020

Chelsea's Miles Brush won the 2020 Class 6A State Cross Country meet on Saturday, Nov. 14, to close out a special season. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Chelsea’s Brush wins 6A title, local runners finish strong

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:02 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

OAKVILLE – After finishing 16th in last year’s Class 6A state championship race, Miles Brush entered the 2020 edition of the event with much higher expectations.

Coming into the race with three wins in his last four events and top-two finishes in all four, Brush quickly became a favorite to compete for the state title, and the Chelsea junior put together one of his best races of the season to back it up.

Running his second fastest race of the season and finishing just four seconds off of his personal record set earlier in the season, Brush claimed the 2020 Class 6A Cross Country State Championship after finishing the race 22 seconds faster than second place.

He ran the race in 15:21.41 to claim the title, beating the best runners in the state. Last year, Brush finished no higher than second in any race and only had five top-10 finishes in 11 races.

This year, Brush finished inside the top 10 of every race, including six top-five finishes in seven races. He never finished lower than seven and ran five of his races in less than 16 minutes, while also winning the Warrior 2-mile Invitational.

The state championship capped off a special season and now has Brush as one of the state’s top runners.

Brady Barton of Helena was the only other runner to finish inside the top 10 of the boys race, while two finished inside the top 10 of the girls race and several others performed well in both races.

Barton, who was one of the top runners in the state this season, finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 16:04.70 to close out a special senior season and career. Barton finished inside the top 10 of all but one race this season and had three victories.

In the girls race, Briarwood’s Mary Grace Parker, an eighth grader, and Chelsea sophomore Cady McPhail both finished inside the top 10.

Parker ran the event in 19:26.45 to finish fifth and set a new personal record in the process. McPhail, who entered the race with three wins in her last four races and four consecutive top-two finishes, finished 10th in the state championship race with a time of 19:44.79.

Outside of the top-10 finishers, Briarwood’s Joseph Bell had the next highest finish of all local runners taking home 17th in the boys race behind a time of 17:04.90.

The Lions also added three more runners in the top 50. Ford Thornton and Luke Thompson finished 31st and 37th, respectively, with times of 17:25.24 and 17:32.49. Behind that, Joseph Hopkins finished 49th with a time of 17:42.94.

Helena’s Edan Jamieson also finished inside the top 40. Running the event in 17:28.74, he finished one spot behind Thornton in 32nd as the only other runner for the Huskies to finish inside the top 50.

For the Chelsea Hornets, Andrew Fielding added a top-50 finish as well. The junior finished the race in 44th behind a time of 17:37.73.

Calera’s Riley Gay was the highest finisher for the Eagles in the boys race with a time of 18:23.97, which earned him 88th.

Pelham’s two runners to compete were Thompson Gennari, who finished 138th with a time of 19:11.45, and Ian Howell, who finished right behind in 139th with a time of 19:11.49.

In the overall team standings, the Briarwood boys finished fifth, while Chelsea and Helena claimed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Briarwood was also finished highest in the girls race, claiming fourth in the team standings. The Lions added top-50 finishes from Bela Doss, Adrienne Goolsby and Lena Anne Parker.

Doss finished 29th with a time of 20:37.81, while Goolsby finished just behind with a time of 20:50.67 to claim 32nd. Parker, a seventh grader, finished 46th with a time of 21:26.03.

Chelsea’s only other top-50 finisher was Avery Thompson, who finished 42nd thanks to a time of 21:16.50.

Pelham’s Brooke Monti also finished inside the top 50 to cap off a strong season, as the senior finished 45th with a time of 21:25.96.

Mallory Barton of Helena was the highest finisher for the Huskies. The sophomore ran the race in 21:57.01, which earned her a finish of 66th in the standings.

The highest Calera finisher was Laryssa Molina-Becerra in 140th behind a time of 24:05.07.

More News

Chelsea’s Brush wins 6A title, local runners finish strong

Westminster at Oak Mountain boys and girls perform well at state

CAWACO RC&D, Shelby County officials announce grants

Huskies fall at Spanish Fort in second round of playoffs

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

CAWACO RC&D, Shelby County officials announce grants

Helena

Huskies fall at Spanish Fort in second round of playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood falls short at No. 1 Oxford in 2nd round

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain falls by 3 in playoff thriller at Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to semifinals for 4th straight year

Montevallo

Montevallo’s postseason run ends in 2nd round

Events

Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade Dec. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools honor veterans through virtual program

Alabaster Reporter

Humane Society hosts Bark in the Park held in Alabaster

Montevallo

New Montevallo mayor, City Council members sworn in

Alabaster Main Story

Eagle Scout project helps YMCA

Columbiana

Old Mill Square to host Columbiana lighting, parade

Columbiana

Walk to spread lung cancer awareness

280 Reporter

Shelby County Commissioners sworn in, approve road project bids

Columbiana

SCAC taking entries for 2021 juried art show

Community Columnists

Graham helps to bridge the gap as a mediator

Columbiana

Shaking it up at Hometown Nutrition

Montevallo

UM alumni donate more than 750 masks to students

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

280 Reporter

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

280 Main Story

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

280 Main Story

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses

Montevallo

Montevallo students, officers compete in inaugural Chief’s Challenge