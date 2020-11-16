expand
November 16, 2020

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 65 near the Cahaba River Bridge on Nov. 15. (File)

Alabaster man dies in weekend crash on I-65

By Staff Reports

Published 10:53 am Monday, November 16, 2020

HOOVER – Authorities have identified an Alabaster man as the sole victim of a two-vehicle crash reported on Interstate 65 North near the Cahaba River Bridge on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Philip Oneal Amick, 51, was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m.

“The Hoover 911 Center received multiple calls about an accident with injuries on I-65 northbound, near the Cahaba River Bridge,” read a Hoover Police Department press release. “Witnesses reported that a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche rear-ended a 2005 Ford Excursion that was pulling a trailer. The Avalanche then struck the median wall and rolled over onto its driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver.”

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Hoover Police Traffic Unit officers are investigating the crash to determine its cause.

