Helena Holiday Festival set for Dec. 4

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — The month of December is quickly approaching and with it comes all of the holiday festivities such as parades and tree lightings. Despite some concern and anxiety, the Helena Business Association will be able to move forward with its annual Helena Holiday Festival.

The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 4 coinciding with the city’s Christmas tree lighting, taking place on the same day. The festival is set to begin around 5:30-9 p.m. at the Helena Amphitheater.

The HBA, Helena Beautification Board and the city of Helena have all teamed up to make these separate events a joyous way to kick off the 2020 holiday season. For many people this comes at a time when cheer and celebration are more needed than ever.

According to the HBA, guests can enjoy meals from a wide variety of food trucks and there will also be plenty of retail shopping opportunities.

The festival seeks to spread cheer to little ones by providing child friendly activities as well as an opportunity to meet with and take a picture with Santa Claus.

The HBA is currently accepting applications from those interested in being vendors at the event. The application fee for vendors is $55 for retail displays, $55 for food carts and $95 for food trucks.

As they do every year, the HBA is selling a commemorative ornament to help set off the costs of the festival. This year’s ornament features the familiar scene of the waterfall at Buck Creek.

For vendor information or more about the event itself visit the HBA at Hba-helena.squarespace.com.