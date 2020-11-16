expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Local AmFirst branches in Calera, Inverness and Pelham are part of AmFirst’s 13th annual Toy Drive which will last through Dec. 4. (File)

Local AmFirst branches hosting 13th annual Toy Drive

By Alec Etheredge

Published 7:40 am Monday, November 16, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM — America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) and WIAT CBS 42 launched their 13th Annual Holiday Toy Drive on Monday, Nov. 9.

Collections of new, unused and unwrapped toys for families in need will be welcomed for drop-off at all 19 branch locations through Friday, Dec. 4, including Shelby County locations in Calera, Pelham and Inverness.

Toys suitable for ages 0-10 are encouraged, however older children within this age range have the greatest need. Toys can be for a boy or girl, or non-gender-specific.

AmFirst members and employees, as well as the general public, are invited to participate — with all donations benefitting the City of Birmingham Division of Youth Services (DYS).

“We look forward to this holiday event every year, and — despite the ongoing pandemic — the need for donations remains the same,” said Kyle McDougal, AmFirst brand management officer. “All children deserve to have a joyful holiday, and we are so thankful to CBS 42 for being such a great partner for this initiative over the years.”

All drop off locations and AmFirst employees will adhere to proper social distancing and mask protocol. Additionally, all toys will be distributed on Dec. 15 via drive-thru and with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Since the inception of this annual holiday partnership, AmFirst and CBS 42 have helped thousands of families during the holiday season through the generosity of their members and employees.

“CBS 42 cares about children, and we are proud to continue our tradition of giving local children a brighter holiday season,” said James Cromwell, WIAT CBS 42 vice president and general manager. “We are very thankful to continue our partnership with AmFirst, and encourage our viewers to stop by the nearest AmFirst branch to join us in sharing the joy of the season.”

For more information, hours and to locate a Birmingham-area branch nearest to you, visit AmFirst.org.

More News

Local AmFirst branches hosting 13th annual Toy Drive

Oak Mountain’s Walker Cole wins 7A title, other runners perform well

Chelsea’s Brush wins 6A title, local runners finish strong

Westminster at Oak Mountain boys and girls perform well at state

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Local AmFirst branches hosting 13th annual Toy Drive

280 Main Story

CAWACO RC&D, Shelby County officials announce grants

Helena

Huskies fall at Spanish Fort in second round of playoffs

280 Main Story

Briarwood falls short at No. 1 Oxford in 2nd round

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain falls by 3 in playoff thriller at Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to semifinals for 4th straight year

Montevallo

Montevallo’s postseason run ends in 2nd round

Events

Montevallo to hold annual Christmas parade Dec. 3

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools honor veterans through virtual program

Alabaster Reporter

Humane Society hosts Bark in the Park held in Alabaster

Montevallo

New Montevallo mayor, City Council members sworn in

Alabaster Main Story

Eagle Scout project helps YMCA

Columbiana

Old Mill Square to host Columbiana lighting, parade

Columbiana

Walk to spread lung cancer awareness

280 Reporter

Shelby County Commissioners sworn in, approve road project bids

Columbiana

SCAC taking entries for 2021 juried art show

Community Columnists

Graham helps to bridge the gap as a mediator

Columbiana

Shaking it up at Hometown Nutrition

Montevallo

UM alumni donate more than 750 masks to students

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Playoffs Round 2

280 Reporter

WBC collecting donations for stocking drive

280 Main Story

Christmas fundraiser to feature arts, crafts, more

280 Main Story

Westminster robotics team brings home awards

Business

Helena Police warns of burglaries at local businesses