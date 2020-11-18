Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 1-Nov. 10:

Alabaster

Nov. 3

-Ray Devonta Kendrick, 21, of Tuscaloosa, failure to register vehicle, failure to comply with court orders.

-Brenda Stidman Barton, 71, of Cullman, possession of a controlled substance.

-Aljuan Elreco Datcher, 28, of Sylacauga, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 4

-Bragan Mark Ingle, 29, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Dana Hill, 30, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.

-Amanda Baker, 32, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 5

-Markese Jamal Bell, 30, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest.

-Fanando Durell James, 35, of Calera, failure to comply, capias warrant (three counts).

-Stanley Joe Davis, 57, of Selma, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

-Kristy Suzanne Parker, 45, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias warrant.

Nov. 6

-Carlos Tafoya, 33, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.\

Nov. 7

-Tawanda Renea Lewis, 39, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.

-William Anthony Ely, 25, of Woodstock, Alabama, alias warrant.

-Lauren Laverne Robinson, 23, of Birmingham, assault third degree.

Nov. 8

-Wendy Stewart Sandlin, 49, of Anniston, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended, alias warrant (two counts).

-Michael James McGrath, 28, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree.

-Jamario Devon Rhinehart, 30, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 9

-Jeremy Rashad Crowder, 34, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

-Katherine Ann Reynolds, 41, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.

Calera

Nov. 2

-Russell Earl Gandy, 57, of Morris, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.

-Steven Isaiah Absher, 21, of Wilton, failure to appear (four counts).

-Evan Blake Thompson, 55, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Phillip Henry Rodda III, 37, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

Nov. 3

-Jacob Lee Alexander, 30, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Anthony Oquan Purnell, 35, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Davida Yvette Taylor, 36, of Calera, criminal trespass first degree.

-Nathan Lee Ray, 22, of Helena, failure to appear.

-Shikil Irvin Spence, 27, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).

-Zachary Ryan Able, 21, of Calera, agency assist.

Nov. 4

-Regina Leigh Price, 49, of Maplesville, shoplifting.

-Richard Lewis Nelms Jr., 40, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-Collin Witt Lumpkin, 31, of Wellington, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Jamerius Eugene Underwood, 28, of Hoover, failure to appear.

-James Douglas Storey, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Montevallo, DUI-combined substance, improper lane usage, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Juvenal Jimenez Rodriguez, 41, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 5

-William Gene Sailes II, 31, of Calera, attempting to elude.

-Kierra Meshae Riley, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Christopher Wayne Hurst, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear (two counts).

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Casey Lynn Morton, 45, of Pell City, failure to appear.

Nov. 6

-Gwendolyn Lanet Joiner, 41, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Jefferson Simone Lutz, 45, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

Nov. 7

-Stanton Blaine Williams, 19, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 8

-Jared Dakota Frost, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Gene Paul Hogan, 51, of Cleveland, Tennessee, shoplifting.

-Jase Allan Rogers, 19, of Verbena, failure to appear.

Columbiana

Oct. 1

-Austin Wayne Hill, 19, failure to appear.

-Denaisha Jachole Norwood, 19, failure to appear.

Oct. 7

-Charlene Cumberland, 55, failure to appear.

Oct. 8

-Chaltine Dewan Prentice, 34, failure to appear (two counts).

-Timothy Lynn Blankenship, 40, theft of property fourth degree.

-Chase Evan Lange Cavitt, 18, menacing, minor in possession of alcohol.

Oct. 9

-Nina Larae Dulaney, 31, failure to appear.

Oct. 13

-Sandra Beth Sandefur, 57, failure to appear.

Oct. 15

-William Matthew Lawson, 34, failure to appear.

Oct. 18

-Randy Washington, 58, DUI.

-James Christopher Green, 48, failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 19

-Kayla Renee Davis, 31, failure to appear.

-Hollie Seward Cholewinski, 38, failure to appear.

-Madison Evelyn Mehrtens, 29, theft from public building.

-Jordan Littlejohn, 27, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 20

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 21, failure to appear (two counts), operating vehicle without insurance (two counts).

Oct. 21

-Roger Rhinehart, 30, burglary second degree.

Oct. 24

-Shaterika Luella Louise Simon, 20, failure to appear.

Oct. 27

-Edward Trestan Buie, 34, harassing communications.

Oct. 28

-Tiffany Shae Harris, 32, harassing communications.

Oct. 29

-Natasha Marie Davis, 40, assault third degree.

-Jason Lee Davis, 20, failure to appear (four counts).

Oct. 31

-Robert William Tucker, 38, possession of a controlled substance, DUI-controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

Helena

Nov. 5

-Jerry Gene Whittaker, 32, DUI-alcohol.

-Kristie Rene Smith Tomlin, 45, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 8

-John David Carden, 51, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 9

-Shauna La Rae McGiboney, 41, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Nov. 6

-Bill Gene Stone, dangerous drugs-Methamphetamine-possess.

Nov. 10

-Deondra Lashawn Johnson, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Tamika Lashawn Palmer, agency assist arrest.

Pelham

Nov. 3

-John Kral, 59, of Pelham, harassment.

-Tiffany Gordon, 39, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Ashley Perrine, 20, of Alpine, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Zachary Able, 21, of Calera, alias warrant.

-Brent Hastings, 21, of Pelham, alias warrants.

Nov. 4

-Jacqueta Johnson, 44, of Calera, speeding above 70, interstate.

-Jonathan Wedgeworth, 38, of Hoover, assault 3rd degree.

-Aliceson Ohara, 39, of Bessemer, invalid proof of insurance, driving while suspended and speeding.

Nov. 5

-Bragan Ingle, 29, of Helena, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

Nov. 6

-Leeann Jernigan, 20, of Pelham, endangering welfare of child.

-Shakayla Mannie, 20, of Birmingham, expired tag and driving while suspended.

-Robert Kelly, 61, of Birmingham, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

Nov. 7

-Kenneth Blackman, 19, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and carrying pistole without a license.

-Jayla Givan, 28, of Birmingha, expired tags and failure to display insurance.

-Randy Nichols, 49, of Birmingham, driving while revoked and no tag/tag not plainly visible.

-Alan McGill, 26, of Hoover, public intoxications, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jose Moran Mujo, 29, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.