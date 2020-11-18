Calera holds off fighting Chelsea team in county win

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – The Calera Eagles got a tough battle from the Chelsea Hornets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, but thanks to a 24-point third quarter, the Eagles created enough separation to pull away for a 59-40 victory on their home floor.

With the win, Calera picked up its first win of the season to improve to 1-2 overall, while Chelsea fell to 1-2 with back-to-back losses to the Eagles and Vestavia in hard-fought games.

Early in the game, however, the fundamentals of Chelsea were slightly overwhelming for a talented and athletic Calera team.

The Hornets got two 3-pointers from Riley Edmiston in the opening period and posted 11 points, but more impressively, they put together a strong start defensively.

Chelsea came out and gave up just three field goals, while Calera went 1-4 from the free throw line in the quarter, which led to scoring just seven points.

That gave the Hornets an early 11-7 advantage at the end of the frame.

But momentum started shifting in the second quarter, and Calera didn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

In the second, the Eagles came out and started finding success on offense, which led to six made baskets and 17 points despite missing four of eight free throws in the quarter.

Chelsea put up 11 more points for the second quarter in a row, but that wasn’t enough to keep Calera from taking the lead into the half at 24-22.

And the Eagles used that momentum swing to build their confidence at the halftime break, as they came out in the second half firing on all cylinders.

Calera not only made eight field goals, including two 3-pointers, but the Eagles also were a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. That led to 24 points on the offensive end of the floor, but the defense also stepped up big in the period.

Calera held Chelsea to just two made field goals and 10 points in the third quarter, which extended the Eagles’ lead to 48-32 heading to the final quarter.

At that point, Calera knew it needed just one strong defensive quarter to pick up a win and that’s exactly what happened. The Eagles only gave up eight points in the final quarter, while the offense got seven points from Xzayvion Childress, which played a part in 11 for the team to close out the 59-40 victory.

Childress finished with 11 points, all in the second half. Teammate Isaiah Green also had a strong second half with 11 points himself, including two 3-pointers.

Senior Rodriguez Smith added 10 points to give Calera three double-figure scorers.

Chelsea was led by Josh Bass with 12 points in the loss, while five players scored for the Hornets.