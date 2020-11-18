Land transactions for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Nov. 2-4:

Nov. 2

-Cooper M. Schley to Michael Thomas Anderson, for $645,000, for Lot 15 in Southlake.

-Kenneth D. Knight to Madison N. Johnson, for $274,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs 7th Addition.

-James E. Glenn to Karen L. McDonald, for $500, for Lot 2 in Glenn Family Subdivision.

-Susan C. Glenn to Karen L. McDonald, for $500, for Lot 2 in Glenn Family Subdivision.

-Clayton Kendall Smith to Ronald A. Haynes, for $214,00, for Lot 347 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Old Cahaba Residential Association Inc., for $234,010, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Old Cahaba Residential Association Inc., for $234,010, for Lot 23 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 5.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10 for Common Areas A, B & C in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10, for Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2 Common Areas D, E, F & G.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Griffin Park at Eagle Point Residential Association Inc., for $10, for Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase I Common Area A, B & C.

-Christopher C. Hicks to Michael Shan Wright, for $342,420, for Lot 2020 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Erin Zappala to Natalei Elizabeth Zappala, for $10 for Lot 4 in Fernwood Fourth Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Resha Grace, for $189,170, for Lot 45 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Georgiana G. Breeding to Marve D. Breeding, for $1, for Lot 23 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Elizabeth B. Hutto to Christine Lu, for $595,000, for Lot 11 in Heather Point, the Second Addition to Kerry Downs.

-Aquincia L. Stevens to Kenneth McMullen, for $210,500, for Lot 34 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Tanya T. Robertson to Jerrell Williams, for $230,000, fo rLot 102 in Nottingham Phase I Final Plat.

-Kenya Davis to Cherie Herron, for $205,000, for Lot 35 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.

-William F. Smith to John Roland Clark, for $409,900, for Lot 336 in Brook Highland.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James R. Blue, for $386,172, for Lot 158 in Simms Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Beth L. Rowland to Sheetal Sadanand Phadnis, for $449,000, for Lot 2504 in Riverchase Country Club 25th Addition.

-Elaine F. Sweeney to State of Alabama, for $7,650, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-David Gardenhour to Linda Belcher Wise, for $245,000, for Lot 1868 in Old Cahaba V Third Addition.

-Brandon Huesman to Cottonwood Homes LLC, for $122,500, for Lot 42 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Patrick Glenn Collins, as the personal representative of the estate of Susan J. Collins to Rachel L. Pappanastos, for $321,750, for Lot 243 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-John C. Meadows Jr. to Louis Adams, for $290,000, for Lot 84 in Southern Pines 2nd Sector.

-Embridge Homes LLC of William Ryan Gray, for $664,243, for Lot 414 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $40,000, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Logan Brady, for $265,000, for Lot 16 in Adams Ridge Subdivision Second Addition.

-Sharon K. Chandley to Sharrie Robinson Stratas, for $370,000, for Lot 12 in Summerwood Subdivision Amended Map.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $55,000, for Lot 835 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Clairce Joy McNeal, for $396,840, for Lot A46 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingha, for $471,975, for Lot 1618, 1619, 1620, 1621, 1636, 1637 and 1638 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-James J. McGhee to James J. McGhee, for $500, for Lot 2 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Shajuanna Lee for $216,820, for Lot 47 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Hannah Wambui Ngugi, for $280,485, for Lot 26 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Elizabeth Johnson to Cerberus SFR Holding V LP, for $210,000, for Lot 324 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase I.

-Jeffrey Harris Flannery Jr. to Kathleen Eiring, for $390,000, for Lot 1 in Graves Subdivision.

-David Madison to Jessica L. Mitchell, for $229,900, for Lot 496 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22.

-Joel. C. McGriff to John G. Allison, for $270,000, for Lot 86 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase I Final Plat.

-Amy B. Brown to Catherine A. Upton, for $229,000, for Lot 149 in Forest Lakes Subdivision Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Kau Land Holdings to Billy W. Holliday, for $76,391, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Janet L. Pasquale to Michael T. Middleton, for $282,900, for Lot 506 in Caliston at Ballantrae Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 501-520, 543-553 & 557-561.

-D R Holding Company LLC to Michael J. Bass, for $10, for Lot 185 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Ann E. Lacey to Clayton Edward Lacey, for $100, for Lot 1 in Southwind 2nd Sector.

-Mark Williams Warner to James Allan Yonfa, for $163,000, for Lot 7A in Stone Ridge Resurvey and Subdivision of Lots 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

Nov. 3

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 662 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 660 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 661 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 663 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 664 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Bettye L. Devan to Andrew L. Brown, for $205,000, for Lot 744 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Roman Vashenko, for $245,500, for Lot 1503 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Kara Macneil Conti, for $999,196, for Lot 1126 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Joseph Ignagni, for $645,394, for Lot 1234 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Leverne McLean, for $263,650, for Lot 1505 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Julian Doyle Yessick to Denise Yessick, for $10, for Lot 5 in Fox Valley Acres.

-Heather Morgan to Hunter Wynston Hansen, for $199,500, for Lot 141 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-James Donald Roberts to Nicholas L. Massey, for $315,000, for Lot 19 in Norwick Forest 2nd Sector.

-Garrett Salter to Annalin Wren, for $10, for Lot 3-08 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-JRP Properties LLC to Reed Dearing, for $183,000, for Lot 27 in Bermuda Lakes Estates 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Lisa Ann Fortenberry to A & LP Properties LLC, for $145,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James O. McKenzie to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $301,700, for Lot 30 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase I.

-Paul Lutz to Larry Wilbert, for $45,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Martha H. Chadband to Martha H. Chadband, for $10, for Lot 42 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-JAG Investment Strategies LLC to Doria Tharpe, for $150,000, for Lot 8 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Randee C. Lanham to Enildo J. Avila, for $300,000, for Lot 23 in Flagstone.

-Heather Brasher to Stanley Granville Davey, for $220,000, for Lot 133 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.

-Jonathon C. Oliver to Robert Butterworth, for $205,850, for Lot 73 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Oomair Bicklya to Debra Kay Fejedelem, for $187,500, for Lot 2 in Laurel Woods.

-Connie Baldy to Demetrio Gonzalez Martinez, for $736,500, for Lot 938 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Jean S. Everett to Ashley Silfies, for $298,000, for Lot 2 in Red Fox Farm.

-Lynn L. Cox to HCR Properties LLC, for $235,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Zachary A. Pappanastos to Quentin M. Ball, for $766,090, for Lot 29 in Mountain Crest Estates.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Fred Wayne Horton, for $22,000, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Danberry Properties LLC to Mike Priestley, for $615,000, for Lot 6 in Cottages of Danberry Final Plat.

-Justin L. Carroll to James Michael Donaldson, for $265,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Sandi R. York to Kevin A. Turner, for $335,000, for Lot 49 in Oak Meadows 2nd Sector.

-Roslyn G. Davis to Brandon Broadhead, for $16,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Road Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Vera Decuir to Melissa Hicks, for $205,000, for Lot 133 in Lexington Parc Sector 2 Amended Map.

-Holly M. Burrow to Richard D’Anna, for $589,000, for Lot 2505 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-Kathleen O. Lucas to Charles Penn, for $316,500, for Lot 42 in Belvedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Howard E. Goodsell to Dylan Reddin, for $184,500, for Lot 14 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plant One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Yunia Exposito Leal to Riley Stephen Mara, for $238,000, for Lot 52 in Ivy Brook Phase Two Second Addition.

-Charles W. Clarke to Mallory F. Morrison, for $235,000, for Lot 1007 in Lofts at Edenton 3rd Amended Plat.

-Austin K. Graves to Blaine Rosenberg, for $298,000, for Lot 73 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Corie Storms Martinez to Kendall Bungo, for $176,000, for Lot 556 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Robin M. Hicks, for $191,560, for Lot 17 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Charlene F. Parris to Matthew T. Heard, for $380,000, for Lot 40 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Joseph H. White to Thomas Brent Solberg, for $321,000, for Lot 33 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

Nov. 4

-James Mitchell to Santino Francis Calderone, for $440,000, for Lot 2180 in Kirkwall a Ballantrae Phase 4.

-Evelyn C. Hedrick to Jakob N. Blankenship, for $235,000, for Lot 43 in Valley Forge.

-James Byron Farr to Patrick E. Lunceford, for $369,000, for Lot 121 in Hickory Amended Map.

-Jose Crespo to Jose Crespon, for $10, for Lot 11 in K W Schafner Property.

-Jose Crespo to Jose Crespo, for $10, for Lot 10 in K W Schafner Property.

-Jennifer L. Maxwell to Connor Brown, for $10, for Lot 49 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Charles Dailey to Freda Rigsby, for $265,375, for Lot 23 in Foothills Point Third Sector.

-Nathan Park to Justin Isaac Hale, for $325,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Charles W. York to Zachary R. Winkler, for $685,000, for Lot 36 in Heatherwood 1st Sector Resurvey of Lots 35A, 36A and 37A.

-Terry R. Collins to Shannon Collins, for $140,000, for Lot 59 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-KMA Home Renovations LLC to Ashley Achor, for $233,000, for Lot 19 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Shirley A. Abbott to Rusty L. Patterson, for $60,000, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Rebecca L. Rager to Justin L. Wright, for $299,000, for Lot 15 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.

-Maksim Belski to Benjamin Goldman, for $345,000, for Lot 113 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Mike Mitchell Homes LLC to Jeremy J. Brush, for $30,000, for Lot 27 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10 through 13, 27, 31, 32 and 34.

-Nereida Jimenez to Oscar M. Mojica, for $153,450, for Lot 16 in Ironwood.

-Joshua Moorehead to Benjamin Harrison, for $212,500, for Lot 8 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Ruth L. Barronton to David S. Mathews, for $10, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Phillip Weaver to Steven Carl Landrum, for $287,500, for Lot 33 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-Colvin B. Conway to Mark Elliot Beverly, for $320,000, for Lot 1635 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-GCP SCP One and Three LLC to ES 3610 HWY 31 LLC, for $14,037,664, for Lot 2 in Grahams Resurvey of Lot 2 Shelby Commerce Park.

-GCP SCP Five LLC to ES HWY 31 Land LLC, for $2,803,246, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-GCP SCP Five LLC to ES HWY 31 Land LLC, for $2,803,246, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Corneliu Gombos to Robert Saunders Pettigrew, for $689,000, for Lot 1017 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Jeaneen M. Brown to James Anthony Brown, for $10, for Lot 1731 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jonathan D. Humphries, for $271,900, for Lot 7-61 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher Ben Jimenez, for $381,604, for Lot 513 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William B. Raymond, for $234,900, for Lot 7-221 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chesley D. Allen to Jared G. Commander, for $329,900, for Lot 232 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jason Dean Hawkins, for $214,900, for Lot 7-53 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Victor Kevin Sena, for $647,100, for Lot 52 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Candace Casey to Ashley Nicole Simpson, for $189,900, for Lot 66 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Rachel Sasser to Peyton Gans, for $305,000, for Lot 8 in Lake Ridge.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Eric Warren Parker, for $399,503, for Lot 207 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Kisha Coleman to St. Holdings LLC, for $168,000, for Lot 5 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Roslyn G. Davis to Jose De Jesus Martinez, for $263,000, for Lot 2 in Laurel Road Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 & 2.

-Sharon Yvonne Moss to Alfred Marron, for $480,000, for Lot 310 in Lakewood.

-Paul Smith to Shannon R. Stephens, for $260,000, for Lot 51 in Polo Crossings Sector III.