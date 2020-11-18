Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Oct. 23-29:

Oct. 23

-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Waterford Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Malibu sustained $400 in damages.

-Theft of property first degree from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Three catalytic converters valued at $3,000 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea. Personal checks up to $1,927.89 were forged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal mischief third degree from the 3400 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Incident from the 100 block of Morris Estates, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $678.66 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise valued at $235.10 was stolen.

Oct. 24

-Civil dispute from the 0 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 9300 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Fire investigation from the 3500 block of Tall Timber Drive, Birmingham. A dryer valued at $500 was burned.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 119 and White Road, Alabaster. Black bottles containing a green leafy substance and a pipe containing burnt marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road.

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road at Cahaba River Bridge, Birmingham. A fiber optic cable was damaged.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea, at Walmart. A rear bumper and lights were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 7500 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An iron valued at $12.88, cloth trimmer valued at $13.92, T-shirts valued at $8.94, two bags of Gummi Bears valued at $4.24 each, two tubes of Crazy Glue valued at $2.97 each and a tube of Loctite valued at $5.47 were stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 0 block of Shelby County 468, Vincent. Candy was stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 0 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A utility trailer valued at $6,000 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Waxahatchee Road, Shelby.

Oct. 25

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 33000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A key holder with a clear glass vile with residue was recovered.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Selma Street, Wilton.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Moss Rock Trail, Sterrett. A tree stand valued at $330 and a marble ashtray valued at $20 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 10000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-DUI from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Cobra 380 with magazine was recovered.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Smith Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A mailbox and post valued at $100 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Buck Horn CV, Birmingham.

Oct. 26

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. An LG smartphone valued at $200, laptop valued at $400, wallet and contents were stolen.

-Theft of property third degree, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. An iPhone 11 valued at $600, Nine West purse valued at $30, woman’s wallet valued at $20 and contents were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs Village. A Visa card was counterfeited.

-Miscellaneous information from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea. Drywall sustained $50 in damages.

-Attempting to elude, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Chesser-Crane Road, Chelsea. A teaspoon with residue and cotton ball were confiscated.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A Honda VFR800 motorcycle was recovered, and a baggie with a leafy green substance (1.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 25000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. A 2019 Toyota Highlander sustained $500 in damages.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea. $173.85 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of English Village Lane, Birmingham. An indoor fireplace valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Foothills Parkway, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 16000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A passenger window valued at $300 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Wisteria Lane, Alabaster. $650 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Edgewater Lane, Chelsea. $1,048 was stolen.

-Missing person from the 1600 block of Winfield Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of lost property from an unknown location. A Samsung Galaxy S10E valued at $700 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene. A power pole valued at $700 and a grill were damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 305, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Shelby County 209, Montevallo. Tools valued at $1,400 were stolen.

Oct. 27

-DUI, drug paraphernalia from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A pipe was confiscated.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Alexander Road, Leeds.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 0 block of Shelby County 26, Saginaw. A dive computer valued at $1,500, binoculars valued at $300, Royal Albert English Bone China valued at $2,000 and Mikasa stemware valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4900 block of Altadena South Drive, Hoover. A utility trailer valued at $825, Cub Cadet mower valued at $2,500, Toro mower valued at $150, wheelbarrow valued at $75, three gas cans valued at $60 and a tarp valued at $40 were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 200 block of Courtside Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Lincoln sustained $3,512.77 in damages.

Oct. 28

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A doorbell camera valued at $117 was stolen.

-Property damage from Shelby County 41 and Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy SPA was damaged.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 40 block of Applewood Drive, Vandiver. A 1996 Yamaha motorcycle was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 Hyundai Accent was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham. Gutter caps, caulk and hangers valued at $1,200 were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Eighth checks were stolen.

-Identity theft from Navy Credit Union, Brookhaven, Georgia. A personal check was forged for $990.

-Missing person from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 100 block of Carriage Creek Path, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white powdery substance (3.94 grams), gray/white powdery substance (1.01 grams), bag of suspected marijuana (25.29 grams) and two scales were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 3200 block of Altadena Rise, Birmingham.

-Civil incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene.

Oct. 29

-Domestic dispute from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. An Alabama license plate was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shadow Drive, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A pack of Airhead Xtremes candy with a marijuana leaf on the package was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two plastic bags containing a white powdery substance (5.6 grams), plastic container with gray-white powdery substance (1.7 grams) and three pipes were confiscated.