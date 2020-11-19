expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Garrett

Shelby County child rapist convicted

By Alec Etheredge

Published 5:51 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – On Sept. 16, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office successfully brought Felix Garrett to justice.

In one of the first jury trials in the State of Alabama since the COVID-19 shutdown, a Shelby County jury convicted Felix Garrett of nine counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy with a child victim.

On Oct. 26, 2020, Presiding Judge William H. Bostick sentenced Garrett to nine consecutive life sentences for the crimes.

“We are hopeful that seeing justice served will help the healing process for our young victim,” said Jill Lee, District Attorney for Shelby County.

Deputies arrested Garrett, 55, on June 16, 2017 as the result of an SCSO and Vincent Police Department investigation, which allegedly uncovered multiple years of sexual abuse.

“It’s a great day when we can help a victim find her voice and have her story validated by a jury,” said Jody Tallie, one of the Assistant District Attorneys who prosecuted this case. “Through the hard work of the folks at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Shelby County’s Child Advocacy Center, Owens House, we had the evidence we needed to bring Mr. Garrett to justice. Our victim is a strong young lady who has broken the silence to stand up to her abuser and we proudly stand beside her.”

More News

Shelby County child rapist convicted

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program

Shelby County Football Show: Class 7A Semifinals

Anita Startley

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Class 7A Semifinals

Community Columnists

Going the extra mile to help fellow vets

Calera

A voice of encouragement

Columbiana

Hockney exhibit on display through Dec. 1

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s expected to open in Alabaster at old Krystal location

Calera

Kat West trial continues with cell phone evidence, other testimony

Montevallo

Parnell Library enters limited reopening phase

News

Pelham man arrested for theft scheme at fast food restaurant

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set to battle for spot in state championship

Calera

First witnesses called during day one of Kat West trial

280 Reporter

Ward appointed director of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

280 Main Story

Senior center reports ‘most successful’ food drive for church food pantry

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel wins third straight NHSA National Championship

Calera

Jury selection kicks off Kat West murder trial, opening statements to start Tuesday

Helena

Helena Holiday Festival set for Dec. 4

Helena Main Story

Helena’s Folmar honored in retirement ceremony

280 Main Story

Proposal would add 1,600 acres to Oak Mountain State Park

280 Reporter

Shelby County Exchange Club honored with award

Helena

Helena couple sentenced in child abuse case

News

Children and adults create glass masterpieces at Parks and Rec event

Columbiana

Shelby County boys start 2-0 thanks to buzzer beater against Jemison

News

Dickinson picks up first win at Pelham

280 Reporter

Alabaster man dies in weekend crash on I-65