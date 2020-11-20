expand
November 20, 2020

Helena Hollow is hosting several ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions during the holiday season. (Contributed)

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:44 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Families will have a chance to get up close and personal with Santa as they hold several of their “Supper with Santa” events.

Guests at the farm will have an opportunity to sit down and enjoy a meal while meeting Santa and his helpers and enjoying other fun Christmas activities, according to owner Amy Griffin.

“This is an absolutely magical event straight out of a Hallmark movie. All of our employees are completely dressed out for Christmas,” Griffin explained.

Aside from the catered supper from Cracker Barrel the farm will have several Christmas themed activities available.

“This year, the lighted hayride will include a flashlight scavenger hunt (from your seat) to find items from Santa’s sleigh that he dropped on his fly over Helena Hollow,” Griffin said. “We will make a handcrafted Helena Hollow Supper with Santa 2020 Christmas ornament, we will make s’mores, we will make reindeer food, have our faces painted, visit the animals, watch a Christmas movie on the projector screen, and visit with Mrs. Clause and Santa.”

Other activities include a live nativity scene with animals, storytelling and photo opportunities.

The goal of the event, according to Griffin, is to provide a safe and fun way to get into the season and to give children the joy of meeting with Santa before Christmas.

There are eight different dates that Helena Hollow will be offering this experience, though many have already sold out, the ones remaining are Dec. 11, 12 and 13.

The event is preticketed so guests must purchase admission in advance to participate.

More information can be found at Helenahollowsupperwithsanta2020.eventbrite.com.

