expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

A new health and wellness story specializing in CBD products will soon open in Helena. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:33 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — A new health and wellness store specializing in CBD products called Helena Health and Holistics is set to open in Old Town Helena on Dec. 4.

Owner David Flynn explained that his goal with this store was to add a dedicated CDB and wellness retail option for residents in Helena, who do not currently have one.

“The concept for the store right now is a health and wellness retail with a CBD emphasis,” Flynn said. “We will also carry things like fresh herbs, vitamins and supplements.”

Flynn has lived in the city all of his life and saw the opportunity within Old Town Helena, specifically as a great way to help residents deal with different health issues they may face.

“I think that CBD really is an alternate avenue for people,” Flynn said. “Really, it is just a wholesome natural alternative to heavy medications in some cases. It is therapeutic for people. Especially for things being exacerbated during the pandemic like stress and anxiety. To have something that is not a heavy narcotic in a retail environment, it makes it easier for people to get that relief.”

Flynn’s plan is to open the store to the public on Dec. 4 to coincide with the holiday festivities like the tree lighting.

Immediately, the store will have a heavy focus on selling CBD products, which Flynn hopes to be able to cultivate in house with time.

He is also exploring online options to make shopping easier for customers who may be wary due to the pandemic, with options like curbside pickup.

Helena Health and Holistics will be located at 4094 Helena Road Suite A.

More information about the store and its opening can be found by visiting Helena Health and Holistics on Facebook.

More News

Pelham community runs together at 5k

Civitan clubs build wheelchair ramp for Helena woman

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Lifestyles

Pelham community runs together at 5k

Helena

Civitan clubs build wheelchair ramp for Helena woman

Business

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

Helena

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

Helena

Festival of Three Kings to make Christmas special for foster children

News

Pelham Council approves new contract with city manager

Alabaster Main Story

HomeFULLness program to house at-risk youth

Calera

Day 4 of Kat West trial reveals text messages, activity data from couple’s phones

Columbiana

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Class 7A Semifinals

Community Columnists

Going the extra mile to help fellow vets

Calera

A voice of encouragement

Columbiana

Hockney exhibit on display through Dec. 1

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s expected to open in Alabaster at old Krystal location

Calera

Kat West trial continues with cell phone evidence, other testimony

Montevallo

Parnell Library enters limited reopening phase

News

Pelham man arrested for theft scheme at fast food restaurant

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set to battle for spot in state championship

Calera

First witnesses called during day one of Kat West trial

280 Reporter

Ward appointed director of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

280 Main Story

Senior center reports ‘most successful’ food drive for church food pantry

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel wins third straight NHSA National Championship

Calera

Jury selection kicks off Kat West murder trial, opening statements to start Tuesday