November 20, 2020

Pelham community runs together at 5k

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:29 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — Runners came out in full force on Nov. 14 as residents and guests put on their best running gear to participate in the Maximum Phyiscal Therapy and Pelham Parks and Recreation annual 5k race.

The race saw 76 registered runners and walkers rise early in the morning at 8 a.m. and line up at the track along Cahaba Valley Creek, where they took their positions to see who could get the best time.

“It is a pleasure to offer events like the 5k that provide fun fitness options for Pelham residence, bring our community together, and attract others to Pelham,” said Parks and Rec Director D. Tyrell McGirt.  “Pelham is a great place to live and play and our goal is to continue improving quality of life for the citizens of Pelham through Parks and Recreation programming and infrastructure.”

With so many people from different walks of life competing the event created the opportunity for several momentous occasions during the event.

One of the most notable achievements was accomplished by Erica Speegle, who finished with the best overall time in the race and broke the 5k record for Alabama with an overall time of 16:17.

The top three finishers for the overall male category were Alex Woodard with a time of 16:45, Mitchell Jones with a time of 18:00 and David Waid who finished with a time of 19:07.

Top finishers for the female category included Erica Speegle with an overall time of 16:17, Abbey Northington with a time of 25:38 and Jill Riley finishing with a time of 26:54.

Several city officials were present at the race and participated either in the ceremony or the actual race itself including city councilors Mildred Lanier and David Coram.

Lanier lent her vocal talents to the event by providing the singing of the National Anthem to kick off the event.

“Mildred Lanier gave us all goosebumps with her stirring rendition of The Star Spangled Banner,” Washburn said. “And David Coram ran the race and challenged other council members to do the same next year.”

Lanier remarked about how great the event was in brining the community together and said “congratulations to everyone who ran or walked in the Maximum Physical Therapy Pelham Parks and Rec 5K Race.  I was honored to participate and sing the National Anthem.”

The race was sponsored by Maximum Physical Therapy, Maples, Tucker Jacobs, LLC., Birmingham Boulders, Coca-Cola, Confident Runners, Dicks Sporting Goods, Donut Joe’s, Publix and Pelham Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters offered extra thanks on behalf of the department to “Race Director, Kevin Washburn, and to our volunteers from the community and Pelham High School football and softball players. We appreciate all of the volunteers and we couldn’t have done it without them, and thank you to the volunteer photographers from Shades Valley Camera club.”

Pelham community runs together at 5k

Civitan clubs build wheelchair ramp for Helena woman

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

