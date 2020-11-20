expand
November 20, 2020

Ralph Wayne Thomas

By Staff Reports

Published 12:04 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

Ralph Wayne Thomas

Ralph Wayne Thomas, age 87, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Springfield, Missouri.

He was the son of Andrew Jackson Thomas and Myrtie May Hughes Thomas, and was born in Birmingham. He graduated from Vincent High School (Shelby County) and attended Howard College (Samford University).

He is predeceased by his father and mother; brothers, Clarence Andrew Thomas, Paul Chesley Thomas, Billie Adrian Thomas, and Ronnie Bennie Thomas; and sisters, Rubye May Thomas Thompson and Bettye June Thomas Craft.

He is survived by his daughters, Terri Thomas Gay (Richard) of Nashville, Tennessee and Katherine Ann Thomas of Franklin, Tennessee; granddaughter, Bonnie Elizabeth Gay Kirby (Scott) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandson, Jordan Thomas Gay of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Grady Beckett Kirby, Baylor Griffin Kirby, and Whitten Bennett Kirby; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will take place at Mount Signal Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby County by Bolton Funeral Home (Columbiana). There will be no visitation or service at this time.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

