expand
Ad Spot

November 20, 2020

Montevallo students compete against the city’s police officers in the inaugural Chief’s Challenge, a physical fitness competition held during Red Ribbon Week in October. (Contributed/Fotowerks Custom Photography)

Unique approaches to prevention

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:31 pm Friday, November 20, 2020

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

No parents want to hear their teenager is struggling with substance abuse.

They don’t want to accept that their student with so much potential and a world of opportunities ahead has fallen into a dark addiction with drugs or alcohol.

How did it happen? What were the warning signs? Could it have been prevented?

The last question in particular lives at the heart of Red Ribbon Week, a decades-old drug awareness and prevention campaign created by the National Family Partnership to “lead and support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug-free youth,” according to Redribbon.org.

Local students participated in Red Ribbon Week activities from Oct. 23-31. Elementary students donned costumes on themed dress-up days, and in Montevallo, middle and high school students engaged in a friendly physical fitness competition with Montevallo Police Chief Jeremy Littleton and his officers.

In the first-ever Chief’s Challenge, students raced against police officers to complete the physical standards required to pass the Police Academy.

The competition was designed to showcase the physical and mental benefits of avoiding alcohol and drugs.

“The Chief’s Challenge idea seemed ideal for our students who enjoyed athletic or physical activities, spurred by the Montevallo police chief’s favorite hobby – running,” Impact Montevallo Program Director Sarah Hogan told us. “The event gave officers an opportunity to showcase their standards and have fun by racing teens in meeting these APOST certified standards.”

Littleton praised the event’s success, noting it extended beyond its primary purpose of promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle among teens and gave officers a chance to interact with students in a new format.

“I enjoyed being able to run next to and encourage participants to keep going,” Littleton said.

So, what does wearing a costume to school or participating in a fitness competition accomplish in the battle against youth substance abuse?

While such activities might seem trivial, they draw attention to the campaign and could have a lasting impact on children and teens as they get older.

What if the memory of running alongside the police chief serves as a reminder of how much he and other community leaders care about students staying away from drugs? In a moment of decision, what if it’s one of the reasons a teen says no to taking a pill or trying a drink?

During a Shelby County Chamber luncheon in February, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Clay Hammac said 90 percent of those struggling with substance abuse started using when they were teenagers.

Hammac serves as director of Compact 2020, which gathers information about drug use among young people and then seeks to intervene by meeting with families and forming action plans to get the students back on track.

“We want moms and dads to know what we know from our investigative efforts,” Hammac said.

Every effort to instill in children and teens a sense of discernment regarding drugs and alcohol is worth our time. Thank you to our law enforcement officers, community organizations, school leaders and parents for taking active roles in this ongoing campaign for the good of our young people.

More News

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

Festival of Three Kings to make Christmas special for foster children

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

Helena

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

Helena

Festival of Three Kings to make Christmas special for foster children

News

Pelham Council approves new contract with city manager

Alabaster Main Story

HomeFULLness program to house at-risk youth

Calera

Day 4 of Kat West trial reveals text messages, activity data from couple’s phones

Columbiana

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: Class 7A Semifinals

Community Columnists

Going the extra mile to help fellow vets

Calera

A voice of encouragement

Columbiana

Hockney exhibit on display through Dec. 1

Alabaster Main Story

Milo’s expected to open in Alabaster at old Krystal location

Calera

Kat West trial continues with cell phone evidence, other testimony

Montevallo

Parnell Library enters limited reopening phase

News

Pelham man arrested for theft scheme at fast food restaurant

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set to battle for spot in state championship

Calera

First witnesses called during day one of Kat West trial

280 Reporter

Ward appointed director of Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles

280 Main Story

Senior center reports ‘most successful’ food drive for church food pantry

Alabaster Main Story

Evangel wins third straight NHSA National Championship

Calera

Jury selection kicks off Kat West murder trial, opening statements to start Tuesday

Helena

Helena Holiday Festival set for Dec. 4

Helena Main Story

Helena’s Folmar honored in retirement ceremony