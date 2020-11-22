expand
November 23, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 6-Nov. 17:

Alabaster

Nov. 10

-Douglas McQueen, 52, of Midfield, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 13

-Stacy Marie Glass, 51, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 14

-Mack Author Mayweather III, 27, of Clanton, alias warrant.

-Mirian Hope Oldacre, 19, of Vinemont, Alabama, using false ID to purchase alcohol.

-Vanetta Leticia Braxton, 46, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, driving while license suspended.

-Horace Beasley Lamar, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Brian Joseph Flomer, 24, of Chicago, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 15

-Tyler Emanuel Harrell, 24, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol, stopping on highway.

Nov. 16

-Haydn McKenley Boothe, 24, of Alabaster, failure to appear, attempting to elude (two counts), reckless endangerment.

 

Calera

Nov. 9

-Obie Moates III, 48, of Jemison, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Helena, agency assist.

-William Colt Bean, 19, of Shelby, DUI-any substance.

-Jason Bryant Toney, 42, of Calera, failure to appear.

Nov. 10

-Cortney Renae Lewis, 29, of Calera, failure to appear.

-William Cody Brasher, 37, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Jacobi Hatch, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of pistol by an addict.

-John Michael Woodard, 40, of Sedalia, Missouri, domestic violence first degree-other weapon.

-Alison Heather Ann Griffin, 41, of Chelsea, domestic violence first degree-other weapon.

-Brenda Adams Mitchell, 59, of Morris, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 11

-Jose Luis Blanco, 37, of Jemison, possession of a forged instrument third degree.

-Quintt Antione Truss, 47, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance, resisting arrest.

-Robin Deeann Parker, 26, of Shelby, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Henry Eugene Cameron, 58, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Nov. 12

-Ricky Chad Shaner, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear.

 

Harpersville

Oct. 6

-Reginald Byron, 24, of Irondale, warrant-other.

Oct. 7

-Dustin Goodwin, 33, of Sterrett, warrant-ours.

Oct. 8

-Anna Payton, 35, of Alpine, warrant-ours.

Oct. 10

-Roman Surles, 37, of Vincent, warrant-ours.

Oct. 13

-Jared Hosey, 22, of Sylacauga, DUI.

Oct. 24

-Robert Shores, 67, of Birmingham, DUI.

Oct. 28

-Zachary Morrison, 28, of Jacksonville, warrant-other.

 

Helena

Nov. 10

-Koby Taylor Robbins, 28, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Christopher Jamal Daniel, 25, probation violation.

Nov. 11

-Matthew Cole Keene, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Lisa Michelle Beasley, 23, possession of a controlled substance.

-Evan Lee Howton, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jacob Russell Durant, 25, interlock restriction required.

Nov. 13

-Christian Park Herbert, 20, firearms license required.

-Davis Andrew Vansandt, 22, domestic violence third degree.

Nov. 14

-Jeronda Davis Vines, 53, DUI-alcohol.

-Emanuel Olvera, 23, DUI-alcohol, firearms license required.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, attempting to elude.

-Aaron Michael Ort, 27, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 15

-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 24, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Courtney Danielle Ewing, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Karen J. McFerrin, 61, DUI-alcohol, duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle.

Nov. 16

-Robert Sanchez Williams, 25, theft of property fourth degree.

-Daniel Joshua Fuller, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

 

Montevallo

Nov. 12

-Jerome Laverne Harriell, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Timothy Harold Young, obstruction-failure to appear/comply and traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol)

Nov. 15

-Aaron Joseph White, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Nov. 17

-Jared Graham Watt, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

 

Pelham

Nov. 8

-Alpesh Patel, 39, of Vestavia Hills, ignition interlock violation.

Nov. 9

-Michael Gray, 58, of Helena, driving while suspended.

-Katherine Reynolds, 41, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

Nov. 10

-Victoria Little, 18, of Vestavia Hills, driving with learners permit only.

-Byron Young, 36, of Birmingham, driving while revoked.

-Matthew Moore, 33, of Odenville, domestic violence 3rd degree and theft of property 3rd degree.

Nov. 12

-James Street, 29, of Indian Springs, failure to display insurance and seatbelt required.

Nov. 13

-Leslie Perry, 44, of Vestavia, running red light and driving while suspended.

Nov. 14

-Jorden Christiansen, 25, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Kerry Williamson, 29, of Birmingham, expired tag and driving while suspended.

-Christian Chambers, 23, of Birmingham, fugitive from justice.

-Mack Mayweather, 27, of Lawley, speeding.

