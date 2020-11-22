Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 6-Nov. 17:
Alabaster
Nov. 10
-Douglas McQueen, 52, of Midfield, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 13
-Stacy Marie Glass, 51, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 14
-Mack Author Mayweather III, 27, of Clanton, alias warrant.
-Mirian Hope Oldacre, 19, of Vinemont, Alabama, using false ID to purchase alcohol.
-Vanetta Leticia Braxton, 46, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, driving while license suspended.
-Horace Beasley Lamar, 30, of West Palm Beach, Florida, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Brian Joseph Flomer, 24, of Chicago, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 15
-Tyler Emanuel Harrell, 24, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol, stopping on highway.
Nov. 16
-Haydn McKenley Boothe, 24, of Alabaster, failure to appear, attempting to elude (two counts), reckless endangerment.
Calera
Nov. 9
-Obie Moates III, 48, of Jemison, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Scott Bynum Lawson, 52, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Helena, agency assist.
-William Colt Bean, 19, of Shelby, DUI-any substance.
-Jason Bryant Toney, 42, of Calera, failure to appear.
Nov. 10
-Cortney Renae Lewis, 29, of Calera, failure to appear.
-William Cody Brasher, 37, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Jacobi Hatch, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of pistol by an addict.
-John Michael Woodard, 40, of Sedalia, Missouri, domestic violence first degree-other weapon.
-Alison Heather Ann Griffin, 41, of Chelsea, domestic violence first degree-other weapon.
-Brenda Adams Mitchell, 59, of Morris, Alabama, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 11
-Jose Luis Blanco, 37, of Jemison, possession of a forged instrument third degree.
-Quintt Antione Truss, 47, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance, resisting arrest.
-Robin Deeann Parker, 26, of Shelby, possession of marijuana second degree, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Henry Eugene Cameron, 58, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Nov. 12
-Ricky Chad Shaner, 34, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Harpersville
Oct. 6
-Reginald Byron, 24, of Irondale, warrant-other.
Oct. 7
-Dustin Goodwin, 33, of Sterrett, warrant-ours.
Oct. 8
-Anna Payton, 35, of Alpine, warrant-ours.
Oct. 10
-Roman Surles, 37, of Vincent, warrant-ours.
Oct. 13
-Jared Hosey, 22, of Sylacauga, DUI.
Oct. 24
-Robert Shores, 67, of Birmingham, DUI.
Oct. 28
-Zachary Morrison, 28, of Jacksonville, warrant-other.
Helena
Nov. 10
-Koby Taylor Robbins, 28, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Christopher Jamal Daniel, 25, probation violation.
Nov. 11
-Matthew Cole Keene, 28, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Lisa Michelle Beasley, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
-Evan Lee Howton, 32, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 25, interlock restriction required.
Nov. 13
-Christian Park Herbert, 20, firearms license required.
-Davis Andrew Vansandt, 22, domestic violence third degree.
Nov. 14
-Jeronda Davis Vines, 53, DUI-alcohol.
-Emanuel Olvera, 23, DUI-alcohol, firearms license required.
-Dewayne Junior Allen, 26, attempting to elude.
-Aaron Michael Ort, 27, DUI-alcohol.
Nov. 15
-Ryan Nicholas Smith, 24, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Courtney Danielle Ewing, 27, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Karen J. McFerrin, 61, DUI-alcohol, duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle.
Nov. 16
-Robert Sanchez Williams, 25, theft of property fourth degree.
-Daniel Joshua Fuller, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Montevallo
Nov. 12
-Jerome Laverne Harriell, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Timothy Harold Young, obstruction-failure to appear/comply and traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol)
Nov. 15
-Aaron Joseph White, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
Nov. 17
-Jared Graham Watt, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Pelham
Nov. 8
-Alpesh Patel, 39, of Vestavia Hills, ignition interlock violation.
Nov. 9
-Michael Gray, 58, of Helena, driving while suspended.
-Katherine Reynolds, 41, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.
Nov. 10
-Victoria Little, 18, of Vestavia Hills, driving with learners permit only.
-Byron Young, 36, of Birmingham, driving while revoked.
-Matthew Moore, 33, of Odenville, domestic violence 3rd degree and theft of property 3rd degree.
Nov. 12
-James Street, 29, of Indian Springs, failure to display insurance and seatbelt required.
Nov. 13
-Leslie Perry, 44, of Vestavia, running red light and driving while suspended.
Nov. 14
-Jorden Christiansen, 25, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
-Kerry Williamson, 29, of Birmingham, expired tag and driving while suspended.
-Christian Chambers, 23, of Birmingham, fugitive from justice.
-Mack Mayweather, 27, of Lawley, speeding.