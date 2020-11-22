expand
November 23, 2020

Marriages for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:45 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Nov. 9-13:

-Luis Arturo Guillen Vazquez to Carina Alexandra Zegarra.

-Matthew Conrad Keaton to Kimberly Erin Griffin.

-Christina Danielle Ziroli to Matthew James Leaman.

-Stephen Paul Bailey to Meagan Layne Gravette.

-Zachary Vincent Taylor Zangerle to Samantha Carol Roberson.

-Jayden Jamaal Harrison Kidd to Kathryn Alexandra Tino.

-Lucas Zane Norris to Emily Marie Stidham.

-Justin Richard Chandler to Amber Genry Shafer.

-Roland Julius Goad to Barbara Ann Harris.

-Madison Brynlee Rogers to John Thomas Owen.

-Joshua Eric Parvin to Rachel Leigh Limbaugh.

-Erin Katie Killen to David Randolph Flatt.

-Brett Connor Dunn to Anna Lauren Slaughter.

-Edward Raymond Nix to Leigh Catherine Coan.

-Mary Katherine Wesson to Shelby Hannah Bobo.

-Jonathan Michael Lowery to Michelle Belcher Whitfield.

-William Kennedy Strange to Carmen Luck.

-Steven Kolton Byers to Allissa Marie Presley.

-Christopher Lee Rains to Lauren Renee Lindsey.

-Yanira Arredondo Flores to Jose Andres Patino Perez.

-Jefflery Lee Rawlinson to Tabitha Rebecca Hethcox.

-Courtney Claire Bennett to Jason Ralph Vasquez.

-Martin Randall Langford to Morgan Elisabeth Sullivan.

-Sarah Elizabeth Morton to Jarrod ONeal Brewer.

-Benjamin Daniel Carmichael to Dylon Joe Johnson.

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Reaching out to those behind bars

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

