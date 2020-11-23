expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

Mazey Grace Creations is hosting a winter art camp Dec. 3-4 for kids ages 6-13. (Contributed)

Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:27 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

HELENA — Children in Helena and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to come together and get into the Christmas and winter holiday spirit as Mazey Grace Creations hosts its Winter Art Camp Dec. 3-4.

According to owner Terry Curtis, the art camp is for ages 6-13 with the first session for homeschoolers and the second session set aside for children after school.

“We are just going to dive right into the holiday,” Curtis said. “We are going to be doing a lot of fun crafts like painting winter themed things, arts and crafts with different mediums, and we will do little experiments like making snow.”

Curtis said the studio holds seasonal art camps throughout the year to provide a safe and fun day of creative activities for children after school.

“The kids really enjoy themselves and always talk about how they want to come back,” she said. “The parents send me cute little emails all the time about how much they and their children love the camps.”

They have an additional benefit of giving children a safe, social-distanced opportunity to meet with other kids and make new friends in a fun setting.

“I just love kids and I have been working with them in the county for over 30 years,” Curtis explained. “Art is therapy, and it gives us an opportunity to come together to explore our creativity.”

The Dec. 3 session will run from 2-4 p.m. and the Dec. 4 session will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with a registration fee of $20.

More information about this and other craft classes can be found by visiting Mazey Grace Creations on Facebook.

More News

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Reaching out to those behind bars

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Community Columnists

Reaching out to those behind bars

Helena

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

Helena

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

News

Pelham man receives Governor’s Veteran of the Year award

Lifestyles

City of Pelham to hold outdoor Christmas concert Dec. 6

Lifestyles

Pelham holds outdoor concert for seniors

Helena Main Story

Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

Business

Specialty food mart Walnut Block opens in Pelham

280 Main Story

Chelsea resident forms nonprofit to restore, gift bikes to kids

280 Main Story

Council hears street plan proposal, approves sports lighting bid

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds Kat West’s husband guilty of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Hoover, headed to 3rd straight state championship

280 Main Story

26th Meadow Brook Runs taking off Dec. 19

Lifestyles

Pelham community runs together at 5k

Helena

Civitan clubs build wheelchair ramp for Helena woman

Business

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

Helena

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

Helena

Festival of Three Kings to make Christmas special for foster children

News

Pelham Council approves new contract with city manager

Alabaster Main Story

HomeFULLness program to house at-risk youth

Calera

Day 4 of Kat West trial reveals text messages, activity data from couple’s phones

Columbiana

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program