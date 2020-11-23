expand
Ad Spot

November 23, 2020

Helena High School choral student Mary-Carol Dassau has been named an Oustadning Choral Student by the Alabama Music Educators Association for District II. (Contributed)

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:30 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA —  Mary-Carol Dassau, a senior at Helena High School, was recently honored with the distinction of Outstanding Choral Student by the Alabama Music Educators Association for District II.

Dassau competed against seven other girls in the female portion of the All-State competition through a process of learning and perfecting her vocal talents for a submission.

“She started working back in July in preparation for her application for the competition, which was an Italian language song,” said her mother Flo Dassau. “Any student from each district can apply to audition for this honor if they were selected for the All-State Choir the year before, and she was.”

During a normal year, Dassau would have gone in person to audition, however, due to COVID-19, the audition was done virtually by recording a video and then participating in a virtual interview.

Dassau is the first student from HHS to ever be named Outstanding Choral Student, and she hopes that her success in the first part will lead her to do well in the All-State Concert in March 2021.

“She will compete against the winners of the other districts in the female category,” Flo said. “The winner of that will then receive scholarship money to go toward any university in state or outside.”

Her success so far has come from several years of participating in choral activities, including joining choir in the fourth grade and eventually performing with the Birmingham Girls Choir and the Alabama Symphony Orchestra Chorus.

It was through these and the help of those who taught her along the way that she has been able to succeed.

“Mary-Carol credits her choir teacher Alice LaGrone, Birmingham Girls Choir Una Voca Director Margaret Herron and her vocal coach Isabella Powell with helping her to grow and develop as a singer,” Flo said.

With plenty of time to prepare, Mary-Carol is working diligently to make sure she is ready for the All-State concert.

“She is very excited that she won this honor. Now she is working hard to make sure she can do the best she can and make her music teachers proud,” Flo said.

More News

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Reaching out to those behind bars

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Community Columnists

Reaching out to those behind bars

Helena

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

Helena

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

News

Pelham man receives Governor’s Veteran of the Year award

Lifestyles

City of Pelham to hold outdoor Christmas concert Dec. 6

Lifestyles

Pelham holds outdoor concert for seniors

Helena Main Story

Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

Business

Specialty food mart Walnut Block opens in Pelham

280 Main Story

Chelsea resident forms nonprofit to restore, gift bikes to kids

280 Main Story

Council hears street plan proposal, approves sports lighting bid

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds Kat West’s husband guilty of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Hoover, headed to 3rd straight state championship

280 Main Story

26th Meadow Brook Runs taking off Dec. 19

Lifestyles

Pelham community runs together at 5k

Helena

Civitan clubs build wheelchair ramp for Helena woman

Business

Indian Springs Christmas Shoppe to bring local art to the public

Helena

Helena Hollow to hold ‘Supper with Santa’ sessions

Helena

New health and wellness store coming to Old Town Helena

Helena

Festival of Three Kings to make Christmas special for foster children

News

Pelham Council approves new contract with city manager

Alabaster Main Story

HomeFULLness program to house at-risk youth

Calera

Day 4 of Kat West trial reveals text messages, activity data from couple’s phones

Columbiana

Columbiana PD holds inaugural ‘Candy Cane Buddies’ program