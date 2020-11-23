expand
November 23, 2020

The Pelham Senior Center held an outdoor concert for seniors on Nov. 12 with good attendance for the drive-up event. (Contributed)

Pelham holds outdoor concert for seniors

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:39 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM —  Seniors in Pelham got to enjoy a relaxed hour of music outside of the Pelham Senior Center on Nov. 12 as Parks and Recreation hosted a special drive-up concert.

The event took place from 10-11 a.m. and was designed as a safe way for seniors to get out and enjoy fresh air, while being safely distanced in an outdoor setting.

“We had 20-25 seniors attend an outdoor concert in the senior center parking lot. They were able to enjoy being outdoors and seeing their friends,” said Assistant Parks and Rec Director Alicia Walters. “Everyone wore a mask and maintained social distancing.”

A couple dances during the concert. (Contributed)

Music was provided for the event by the Chuck King Band, who has been playing jazz music for over 40 years throughout the Birmingham area.

King and his band serenaded the crowd for an hour with timeless classics, which provided a comfortable and exciting experience for them.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has kept people locked in their houses for a lot of the year, with seniors being the most heavily affected since they are the most vulnerable to the virus.

“We know these are difficult times and we will continue to be creative and plan social distancing friendly programs for our 55-plus community,” Walters said.

Pelham Parks and Rec has been trying to adapt many of their programs to fit within the current reality, and outdoor programs like the drive-up concert are a prime example of safely enjoying the city’s facilities.

More information about events like this can be found by visiting Pelham Parks and Rec on Facebook, or through Pelhamalabama.gov.

