November 24, 2020

Hoover’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Hoover City Hall at 5 p.m. (File)

Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting set for Dec. 1

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

HOOVER – The city of Hoover will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The event will start at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall, located at 100 Municipal Lane.

Masks are required, and the city will be taking strict safety measures.

The event will feature music from local guests, refreshments and a special visit from Santa.

Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take-home crafts will be distributed.

In addition, families will be able to take socially distanced pictures with Santa in the Hoover Library Theatre.

Overflow parking will be available at the Hoover Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public.

