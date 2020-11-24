expand
Ad Spot

November 24, 2020

Pelham City Schools gave out its Character in Action Awards for the 2020-2021 school year during a special ceremony on Nov. 17, naming one student from each school. (Contributed)

PCS students honored with Character in Action Awards

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:37 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Students from each school in the Pelham City School system recently received Character in Action Awards, which honor students who serve as positive influences on their peers.

The students honored with the awards at a special ceremony were Chandler Foster from Pelham Ridge Elementary School, Orlando Garcia Avalos from Pelham Oaks Elementary School, Garvin Thomas from Pelham Park Middle School and Shaun O’Neil from Pelham High School.

PCS Communications Manager Nicole Knight explained that the award was given to those students because of the examples that they set for others.

“This is an annual award created through a partnership between the Shelby County Juvenile Court, the Shelby County District Attorney’s office and the three school systems of Shelby County, focuses on students who set good examples for other students to follow. Only one student from each school is chosen each year,” Knight said.

Chandler Foster, a fifth-grader at Pelham Ridge, was honored by the school system as someone who is a “kind and respectful model student.”

She was highlighted as setting an example of being responsible, kind and patient, as well as for her leadership skills.

A notable example is how she “chooses to play with the students who are not playing with others. She is inclusive and works well with others regardless of background or ability.”

At Pelham Oaks, fifth-grader Orlando Garcia Avalos received the award “for his kindness and willingness to help others.”

His award noted that “he is a positive role model and has the ability to bring out the best in those around him.”

The award recipient at PPMS was eight-grade student Garvin Thomas for being a good role model for fellow students.

Thomas was described as being very mature and a “voice of reason” for the other students there and always seeking to “put others first and encourage his classmates if he notices they are having a bad day.”

Finally, Shaun O’Neil, a senior at PHS, received the award for being an encouraging and inspirational figure to his friends and classmates.

His award described him a someone who “works well with others when collaborating on a lab or an activity, and he leads by example by doing the best job possible and encouraging others to do the same.”

These are only some of the reasons that these students were specifically presented with the award. Each of these students play immensely important roles in helping make the lives of their fellow students through their character and actions.

More News

Online sex offender registry helps keep public aware

Alabaster teachers receive well-deserved extra compensation checks

Expanding the beauty of OMSP a good idea

Alabama must strengthen, not weaken election laws

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Online sex offender registry helps keep public aware

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster teachers receive well-deserved extra compensation checks

Alabaster Main Story

AGC Automotive breaks ground on new expansion

280 Main Story

Celebrating a century: Hallman has sharp mind at 100

News

PCS students honored with Character in Action Awards

News

PCS Foundation gives $2,500 to each Pelham school

280 Main Story

Debbie Horton approved as SCS Human Resources Supervisor

280 Main Story

Chamber’s Diamond Awards recognize 21 nominees, 3 winners

280 Reporter

Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting set for Dec. 1

Community Columnists

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Community Columnists

Reaching out to those behind bars

Helena

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

Helena

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

News

Pelham man receives Governor’s Veteran of the Year award

Lifestyles

City of Pelham to hold outdoor Christmas concert Dec. 6

Lifestyles

Pelham holds outdoor concert for seniors

Helena Main Story

Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

Business

Specialty food mart Walnut Block opens in Pelham

280 Main Story

Chelsea resident forms nonprofit to restore, gift bikes to kids

280 Main Story

Council hears street plan proposal, approves sports lighting bid

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds Kat West’s husband guilty of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Hoover, headed to 3rd straight state championship

280 Main Story

26th Meadow Brook Runs taking off Dec. 19

Lifestyles

Pelham community runs together at 5k