expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:49 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 13-23:

Alabaster

Nov. 17

-Suzanne Michelle Kimbrell, 57, of Bessemer, failure to appear, capias warrant.

-Tiffany Diane Absher, 40, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant (two counts).

-Devan Kayne Ray, 18, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 18

-William Elijah Dudley Underwood, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-Jamie Denise Snyder, 28, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.

Nov. 20

-Colby Mack Sherman, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Desi Anthony Fomby, 46, of Alabaster, firearm license required, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Wolf Samuel Blaine Hess, 22, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.

Nov. 21

-Ricardo Venegas, 33, of Jemison, carrying brass knuckles.

-Wendy Danelle Martin, 41, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Damian Lewis Dudley, 28, of Tuscaloosa, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Nov. 22

-Juan Adolfo Hernandez, 50, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident.

-Rachel Brooke Tubb, 23, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

 

Calera

Nov. 13

-Tracy Villanueva, 54, of Heflin, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Justin Allen Elkins, 31, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Cordale Cole, 28, of Hueytown, public intoxication.

Nov. 14

-Scotty Earl McDonald, 40, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Julie Michelle Walls, 46, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-David Lee Smith, 58, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, open container, improper lane usage.

-David Lee Smith, 58, of Birmingham, bribery of public servants.

Nov. 15

-Ashawnti Aki McCloud, 40, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Mahagony Renee Workman, 29, of Fairfield, DUI-alcohol.

-David Lee Bradberry Newman, 30, of McCalla, attempting to elude, tampering with physical evidence, using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kimberly Michelle Sames, 36, of Vance, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

-Gary Reist Reist, 20, of Decatur, Alabama, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Donald Roman Kitchens, 31, of Pensacola, Florida, agency assist.

-Eunice Susan Smith, 66, of Shelby, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Katherine Rena Shepherd, 30, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Timothy Deece-Shane Ellison, 30, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kacey Nicole Garner, 25, of Clanton, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 16

-Justin Renard Davis, 30, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Katrina Marie Hinkle, 45, of Vestavia Hills, failure to appear.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, 35, of Calera, failure to appear.

Nov. 18

-Erickson Antonio Salazar, 22, of Columbiana, harassment-intimidation.

-Matthew Hayden Luck, 35, of Alabaster, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tydeesha Lashawn Harris, 23, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

Nov. 19

-Teresa Hearon Morgan, 59, of Calera, harassment-intimidation.

-Derick Deandre James, theft of property fourth degree.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 28, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Brittney Deshonne Farrington, 35, of Calera, disorderly conduct-failure to obey police officer, obstructing government operations.

-Lil-Karl Marquis Wilson, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Scott Alan DeVaughn, 36, of Clanton, failure to appear.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 40, of Calera, probation revocation.

-Andraius Dion Burns, 36, of Columbiana, failure to appear (three counts).

-Christopher Josiah Feagins, 20, of Birmingham, court commitment order.

-Jason Dewayne Wood, 34, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Mark Bernard Jones, 45, of Sylacauga, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Harold Montez Childs, 42, of Jemison, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 20

-Michael Ray Nance, 34, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

-Kevin Lee Taylor Jr., 31, of Valley, Alabama, domestic violence second degree-strangulation.

-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Hoover, failure to appear.

Nov. 21

-Micha J. Nelson, 36, of Miami, Florida, agency assist.

-Desmond Terrell Horn, 38, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Brandon Shane Glass, 36, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting, criminal trespass third degree.

Nov. 22

-Juan Pablo Fletes Gonzales, 36, of Montevallo, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Kenneth Howard Pickett, 48, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Marquis Lynn Harris, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

-Dismerys Teresa Gomez-Baez, 52, of Montevallo, attempting to elude.

Nov. 23

-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 29, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

 

Helena

Nov. 17

-Cathleen Michelle Gamble, 43, failure to appear-traffic.

Nov. 19

-Fredrick Reynolds Jones Jr., 79, domestic violence third degree.

Nov. 22

-Dennis Ray Herring, 53, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 23

-Anthony Robert Welsh, 18, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia.

 

Montevallo

Nov. 16

-Katrina Hinkle, 45, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Tramaine Sears, 19, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Austin Lucas, 21, of Shelby, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Ashley Pruitt, 39, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Edwin Bivin, 39, of Vestavia Hills, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Analexis Herron Wilson, 26, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Nov. 17

-Hayden Boothe, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrants.

-Anterrio Smith, 25, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Tristan Robinson, 28, of Wilsonville, impeding traffic, driving while suspended and driving while revoked.

Nov. 18

-Brian Barksdale, 27, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Nov. 19

-Jamaar Wilson, 29, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

-Alisha Williams, 38, of Birmingham, theft of property 1st degree and criminal possession of forged instrument.

-Alex Ganey, 32, of Jasper, theft of services, less than $500.

Nov. 20

-Quincy Coleman, 24, of McCalla, failure to display insurnace.

-Richard Burdette, 63, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Kevin Windom, 37, of Pelham, DUI-influence of alchol.

Nov. 21

-Jeffrey Roquet, 31, of Pelham, public intoxication.

-Edvin Estacuy-Jorge, 22, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Crystal Marintsch, 36, of Cullman, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

More News

UM freezes tuition for third consecutive year

Commission OKs ALDOT agreement for bridge replacement on Alabama 25

Arrest reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

Police reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Montevallo

UM freezes tuition for third consecutive year

280 Reporter

Commission OKs ALDOT agreement for bridge replacement on Alabama 25

280 Reporter

SCSO’s Burchfield honored with retirement resolution

Calera

Christmas in Calera welcomes Santa for Small Business Saturday

280 Main Story

Online sex offender registry helps keep public aware

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster teachers receive well-deserved extra compensation checks

Montevallo

Sides joining forces for UM’s 2021 College Night

Alabaster Main Story

AGC Automotive breaks ground on new expansion

280 Main Story

Celebrating a century: Hallman has sharp mind at 100

News

PCS students honored with Character in Action Awards

News

PCS Foundation gives $2,500 to each Pelham school

280 Main Story

Debbie Horton approved as SCS Human Resources Supervisor

280 Main Story

Chamber’s Diamond Awards recognize 21 nominees, 3 winners

280 Reporter

Hoover Christmas Tree Lighting set for Dec. 1

Community Columnists

SCAC to host Holiday Artist Market

Community Columnists

Reaching out to those behind bars

Helena

Lee Springs Park opens in Helena, has historical remnants

Helena

HHS student named Outstanding Choral Student

News

Pelham man receives Governor’s Veteran of the Year award

Lifestyles

City of Pelham to hold outdoor Christmas concert Dec. 6

Lifestyles

Pelham holds outdoor concert for seniors

Helena Main Story

Art camp to let kids dive into the holiday season

Business

Specialty food mart Walnut Block opens in Pelham

280 Main Story

Chelsea resident forms nonprofit to restore, gift bikes to kids