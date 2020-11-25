expand
November 25, 2020

Betty Sparks

By Staff Reports

Published 9:39 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Shelby

Betty Sparks, age 86, of Shelby, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 27 at Bolton Funeral Home. The service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Porter and Bro. Bob Stricklin officiating. Burial will be at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Betty was loved by all.

Mrs. Sparks is preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Sparks; great grandson, Jackson Jones; brothers, Harold, Sammy O’Neal, Fonzie Jr.; and parents, Fonzie and Sadie Benson.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Cox; grandchildren, Jason (Mary Beth) Cox and Amanda (Sonny) Jones; great grandchildren, Garrett and Emma Grace Jones, Tyler Jones, Jordan McDonald, and Tommy Cox.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

