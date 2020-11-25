expand
November 25, 2020

Police reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:44 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7-Nov. 23:

Alabaster

Nov. 14

-Found property from the 200 block of First Street North. A wallet was recovered.

Nov. 16

-Information only from the 400 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 1300 block of Old Boston Road.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Independence Drive.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1900 block of Butler Road.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway. A 2016 Ford Fiesta and a decorative tree and sod valued at $1,200 were damaged.

Nov. 17

-Property damage from the 8000 block of Alabama 119. A 2014 BMW X3 was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Blue Springs Place.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Autumn Circle.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property first degree from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle. Two Chromebooks valued at $200 apiece, a gold bracelet valued at $150, clothes and shoes valued at $500, moonshine valued at $60, a coin and dollar collection valued at $1,500 and a Wells Fargo checkbook valued at $1 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $56.96 was stolen.

Nov. 18

-Burglary second degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 2000 block of King Arthur Circle. Unknown items were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumables valued at $212.32 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $400 were stolen.

Nov. 19

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

-Information only from the 1700 block of Woodbrook trace. A front door valued at $500 was damaged.

-Information only from the 1900 block of Municipal Way. A phone valued at $50 was recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Carter Lane. Two pets were recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. A gym bag valued at $150, vehicle key fob valued at $400 and gym clothes valued at $100 were stolen.

Nov. 20

-Animal complaint-barking dog from the 900 block of Falling Star Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Camden Circle. A gold band emerald diamond ring valued at $500, gold band 3-rose diamond valued at $1,200, gold band leaf filigree diamond ring valued at $500 and a sliver spoon ring valued at $75 were stolen.

-Burglary second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 10 block of Frankies Lane. Three Eco Credit Union checks were stolen and one check was forged.

-Chemical endangerment from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Chevy Tahoe sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Information only from the 7800 block of Shelby County 17.

-Theft of property third degree from the 300 block of South Colonial Drive. A cell phone valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Information only from the 900 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A Husqvarna blower valued at $500 was stolen.

-Firearms license required, possession of a controlled substance from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Cocaine (0.5 gram), marijuana (2.69 grams) and a firearm were confiscated.

Nov. 21

-Carrying brass knuckles from the 600 block of First Street North. Brass knuckles were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Victoria Station, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Windsor Court. A car tag was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of First Street North. A 14-carat gold cross necklace and chain valued at $800 was stolen.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Industrial Road. A glass pipe, a metal pipe and a metal box with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Cruelty to animals, animal complaint from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Information only from Shelby County 17 at a railroad crossing.

Nov. 22

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court. A license plate valued at $25 was stolen.

-Information only from the 1000 block of Fifth Court Southwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Applegate Drive.

-Trespassing notice from the 300 block of Lacy Avenue, Maylene.

 

Calera

Nov. 13

-Runaway juvenile from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Assault second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.

Nov. 14

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of The Heights Lane (two counts).

-Sodomy first degree from the 100 block of Savannah Club Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue.

Nov. 15

-Agency assist from Shelby County 87 and Airport Marine.

-Bribery of public servants from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Seventh Avenue.

-Incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 84.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 67.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, attempting to elude from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Property damage from the 4900 block of Stonecreek Way.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 8500 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 1600 block of Shelby County 42.

Nov. 16

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South (two counts).

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.

-Extortion first degree from the 4300 block of Shelby County 20.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Kerry Drive.

Nov. 17

-Found person from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 232-mile marker of I-65.

-Obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 2100 block of 18th Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Nov. 18

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 42 at Tolleson Road.

-Incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from Oak Tree Lane.

Nov. 19

-Sodomy first degree, additional information from Waterford.

-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 200 block of Leonards Court.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of Green Acres.

-Sexual abuse of child less than 12 years old from 10th Street.

-Probation revocation from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 6.

-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Dissemination or display of child pornography from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue.

Nov. 20

-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Nov. 21

-Agency assist from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property-motor vehicle from the 300 block of Ivy Hill Circle.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2400 block of 16th Street.

-DUI-alcohol from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Rape second degree-statutory rape from the 200 block of West Willow Circle.

-Criminal trespass third degree, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Cove Landing.

Nov. 22

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King Richards Way.

-Notice of trespass from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from Smokey Road and Laurel Road.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 25 and U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and University Park Drive.

Nov. 23

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassment, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Angelwood Lane.

-Menacing from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.

 

Helena

Nov. 17

-Miscellaneous information from Spencer Lane.

-Harassment from Helena Market Place.

Nov. 18

-Failure to pay for gasoline from Fox Valley Mart, Shelby County 17.

-Attempting to elude from Coalmont Road and Fieldstone Drive.

Nov. 19

-Domestic incident from Amberly Woods Drive.

-Damaged property from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1900 block of Seattle Slew Drive.

-Property damage from Wynwood Lane.

Nov. 20

-Miscellaneous information from the 2200 block of Pup Run.

-Identity theft from Cahaba Lake Circle.

Nov. 21

-Theft of property third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Domestic incident, trespass warning from the 30 block of Coalmont Road.

-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Frances Lane.

Nov. 22

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from Hillsboro Parkway at Appleford Road.

Nov. 23

-Police canine activity from Shelby County 17.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Stubbs Drive.

 

Montevallo

Nov. 18

-Information only from Briarwood Apartments (residence/home).

Nov. 20

-Fraud-identity theft from Revolutionary Way (bank). Stolen was a identity social security number vlaued at $0.

Nov. 21

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (other/unknown).

Nov. 22

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

 

Pelham

Nov. 16

-Drugs from the 300 Block of Birkdale Cove (residence/home). Confiscated/seized was marijuana valued at $30.

Nov. 17

-Lost property from the 9200 Block of Helena Road (convenience store). Lost was a card, currency and wallet valued at $220.

Nov. 18

-Theft-vehicle from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was an auto valued at $1.

Nov. 19

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Business Circle (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $2,5000. Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.

-Theft from the 100 Block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,2000.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was food valued at $92.71.

-Fraud from the 900 Block of Grand Reserve Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not covered was currency valued at $1,207.

 

Vincent

Oct. 7

-Criminal mischief, attempted arson/burglary from the 100 block of Fleming Road.

Oct. 19

-Criminal mischief from Fleming Road.

-Property damage, motor vehicle accident from near Shelby County 60 and U.S. 231. A 2004 Nissan was damaged.

Nov. 3

-Burglary, theft of property from McBrayer Drive. A Dell computer monitor was stolen.

Nov. 11

-Property damage from an unspecified location. A 2013 Ford Focus was damaged.

