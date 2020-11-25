Sheriff’s reports for the week of Nov. 29, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Nov. 4-12:

Nov. 4

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Five cases of small pistol primer valued at $650 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Violation of a protective order from the 600 block of Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham. A 16-ounce bottle of Glamorous Wash (Amazon package) valued at $25 was stolen.

-Forgery from Evergreen Road, Shelby.

Nov. 6

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Civil dispute from Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from Valleydale Road at Providence Park, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 1500 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 9200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Duty to give information and render aid from Murphy USA, Chelsea.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from Maplecrest Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Eighth Northstar batteries valued at $24,000 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. A 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 sustained $5,000 in damages, and a residence sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Animal bite from the 5300 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Assault second degree from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Nov. 7

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5500 block of Parkside Drive, Birmingham. Marijuana (4 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 11000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Hydrocodone (6 count, 10 milligram pills), a Xanax pill, suspected marijuana (1.6 grams), suspected marijuana (0.6 gram) and two roaches in a glass jar, and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Reckless endangerment, harassment from the 28000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-DUI, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 16700 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. White rectangular pills (Alprazolam, 4.5 count, 2 milligrams each) were confiscated.

-Unlawfully carrying pistol without permit from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Glock 26 (9 millimeter) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying pistol without license from the 100 block of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham. A Charles Daly 9-millimeter pistol, marijuana (2 ounces) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Incident from Walmart, U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 10 block of Shelby County 453.

-Property damage from Dunnavant Valley Road and Farmhouse Road, Birmingham. A 2008 Acura was damaged.

-Incident from the 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property, domestic violence-harassment from Sheila Point, Shelby. A 2007 Chevy Equinox was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Waldrop Drive, Wilsonville.

-Shooting into unoccupied dwelling, criminal mischief from Higgins Road, Shelby. A camper and shed were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sitton Circle, Westover.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 337, Chelsea.

Nov. 8

-Unauthorized use from the 300 block of River Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 3500 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Four windows were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Shelby County 13, Helena. A DeWalt battery charger valued at $200, Bosch jobsite radio value at $200, DeWalt impact driver valued at $100, DeWalt impact driver valued at $200, DeWalt sawzalls valued at $200 and Milwaukee impact driver valued at $200 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A County Jail TV located in A7 Block was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 400 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby.

-Incident from the 9000 block of South Main Street, Wilsonville. A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 12000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Elyton Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Two beers were stolen.

-Burglary from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. An ATM card was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 7400 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A male 14-year-old Tennessee Walker horse valued at $600 and tack gear valued at $150 were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

Nov. 9

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. Meth (approximately 1 gram) in a smiley-face baggie was confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. An American Pitbull was stolen.

-Shoplifting (two counts) from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Four Tianaa bottles valued at $104 and five Zaza bottles valued at $100 were stolen.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-DUI from the area of 16800 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Sexual misconduct from Pool Road, Shelby.

-Structure fire from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Nine 2-by-4 boards valued at $150, a vinyl easy chair valued at $100 and a barbecue grill valued at $100 were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of School Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Possession of obscene matter containing persons under 17 from the 500 block of 13th Street Southwest, Alabaster.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. $89.97 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1900 block of South River Road, Shelby. A utility trailer with winch valued at $4,200 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A Glock semiautomatic pistol valued at $500 and $200 in cash were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. $200 in cash was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Aleah Lane, Wilsonville. A Glock 43 semiautomatic pistol valued at $500 was stolen.

Nov. 10

-Dissemination of child pornography from the 3000 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Injury to or destruction of state property, etc., by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A County Jail TV located in A6 Block of Shelby County Jail was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Holly Brook Road, Columbiana.

-Property damage from Shelby County 16 and Quincy Lane, Montevallo. A 2014 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Sexual misconduct from an unknown location (two counts).

-Theft of property from Dusty Way, Harpersville. A 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Nov. 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of River Birch Road, Chelsea.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Olanzapine (6 count, 5 milligrams) were recovered.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Six yellow pieces of paper with a dried unknown substance were recovered.

-Suicide attempt from Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Comanche Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Masters Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

Nov. 12

-Obstructing justice with a false ID from the 24000 block of Hilburn Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 800 block of Camp Branch Circle, Alabaster.

-Criminal trespassing from the 400 block of Bounds Landing, Columbiana.

-Missing juvenile from the 100 block of Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Assault from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Recreational Park). A breaker from a breaker box valued at $200 was stolen, and a door knob valued at $50 and sheetrock valued at $200 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2014 Hyundai valued at $8,000 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Incident from the 100 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 3000 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. An old honey bun valued at $2 and assorted personal items belonging to victim’s deceased father (pocket knives, old coins) valued at $100 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. Transactions of $730 and $1,598 were made via a cash app.

-Criminal mischief, unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 100 block of Keller Lane, Vincent.