November 25, 2020

UM freezes tuition for third consecutive year

By Staff Reports

Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

To help maintain its status as one of the best quality-for-cost higher education institutions in the state, the University of Montevallo has frozen tuition for the third straight year.

The UM Board of Trustees voted to approve the tuition freeze during its Nov. 4 meeting.

“Montevallo’s tuition freeze is yet another example of our family of learners putting students first,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “The trustees, faculty and staff are here to serve students first and freezing tuition for yet another year is one more way we can help UM students prepare for exciting and meaningful futures.”

In September, the University also announced it has temporarily waived the ACT/SAT test score requirement for admission, and is offering scholarships to students based on their high school GPA.

UM made the decision to waive the test score requirements for admission due to the cancellation and limited availability of standardized testing dates because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, students who do not submit ACT or SAT test scores when applying for any term in 2021 will not be disadvantaged in the application or scholarship review process. The University will award scholarships to students without test scores who have at least a 3.0 cumulative high school GPA.

