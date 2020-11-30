Anna Lucile “Lucy” Rutland Turner

Columbiana

Anna Lucile “Lucy” Rutland Turner, 99, of Columbiana, peacefully went to her eternal home Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Lucy was born on July 20, 1921 to Richard Oliver Rutland and Thelma Smith Rutland in Georgetown, Georgia. She spent her childhood in Eufaula. Eloping from Huntington College on Oct. 21, 1940, Lucy married Joseph Bloomer Turner, Jr. of Columbiana. Determined to complete her college degree while raising their four children, Lucy graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Montevallo and received her Teacher’s Certificate.

Lucy was an avid reader and lifelong learner who spent several decades serving her community. For 25 years, she taught the third grade at Columbiana Elementary School. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Columbiana and Fidelis Sunday School class, which she taught for many years. She also taught piano classes for children, taught literacy at the local library, and started an exercise class for seniors. She was a member of the Columbiana Culture Club. She also served as President of the Shelby County Alabama Education Association.

All who knew her were touched by both her kindness and dedication to excellence, as well as her spunky disposition. It was not uncommon for her to take matters into her own hands, especially if she saw a need among her community or family. At the age of 84, she could be found delivering Meals On Wheels because, as she said, “Someone has to take meals to those old people!”

The laughter and comfort found within her home remained a constant for her family. Lucy was the pillar of faith in her family, laying a strong foundation for all who would follow after her. Her heritage has woven a rich and beautiful tapestry, the threads of which can be seen throughout the lives of the generations that follow.

Although her family is spread across the United States, Lucy’s wisdom, life experiences, and deep love were always just a phone call away. Her pound cake was famous, and her commitment to loving her family members through thick and thin was never more evident than in the way she cared for her husband for the 58 years of their marriage and especially during the twenty years prior to his passing. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman.

Lucy and her dear brother, Richard, had many conversations in recent years about what it would be like to experience the new life that awaited them as they crossed into eternity. Death was not something to be feared but was the beginning of a new chapter to anticipate. Her relationship with Jesus Christ was central to her life and her hope for the future. Her deepest desire was that each of us would know and experience the love of Jesus and how truly valued we are in the eyes of God. Her faith in and love for her Creator were evident to all.

Lucy, affectionately known as “Mimi,” is survived by her brother, Dr. Richard Oliver Rutland, Jr., her four children, Joe Turner of Prattville (Cindy Turner), Susan White of Virginia Beach, Virginia (Ed White), Camille Cain of Ogden, Utah (Dr. Steven Cain), and Jeanie Arnold of Alexander City (Doug Arnold); 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a great-granddaughter, Makiah King.

The immediate family will hold a graveside service. A celebration of her life is planned on her 100th birthday in the summer of 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either First Baptist Church of Columbiana, Great Commission Resources of Virginia Beach, or a charity of your choice.