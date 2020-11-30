expand
December 1, 2020

Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:30 am Monday, November 30, 2020

Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr.
Chelsea

Joseph “Joe” W. Hillin, Jr., age 62, of Chelsea, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Mr. Hillin is preceded in death by his wife, Cathy L. Hillin; and mother, Dorothy A. Hillin.

He is survived by his fiancé, Donna Deavers; father, Joseph W. Hillin, Sr.; three brothers; one sister; daughters, Kristie Bradberry (Trent), Stephanie Jacobi (Dave), and Melanie Verbitski (John); sons, Joseph W. Hillin, III (Lindsay) and John R. Hillin (Adrie); eight grandchildren, Madeline, Layne, Charlee, Olivia, Zadie, Vivienne, Ashton, and Ellison Major; one great-grandchild, Harper; bonus children, Devin Deavers and Haley Deavers and their children; and numerous other family and friends.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

We’ll never truly know what happened to Kat West

November brings good news from U.S. Air Force

Can we really forgive and forget?

