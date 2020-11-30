Virginia Louise (McClendon) Huckabee

Maylene

Virginia Louise (McClendon) Huckabee, age 93 of Maylene, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

She was born in Bibb County on Dec. 7, 1926; the daughter of the late Frederick “Fred” Raymond McClendon and the late Mary Ann Eckerd McClendon.

She was a homemaker. She was also a member of Ryan Baptist Church in Montevallo for over 60 years.

She is survived by her son, Franklin Dale (Ann) Huckabee of Maylene.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bill” Huckabee; and an infant child.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Ryan’s Crossing Cemetery in Montevallo, with Rev. Reece Sherman officiating.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens of Calera.

