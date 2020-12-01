expand
December 1, 2020

Railroad crossings in Alabaster and Helena will be closed throughout this week and early next week due to work. (File)

Alabaster, Helena railroad crossings closing for work

By Alec Etheredge

Published 9:30 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9 a.m., the CSX Railroad began the process of repairing several railroad crossings in Alabaster and Helena.

The closings will take place at different crossings across the two cities throughout the week and ending on Dec. 9.

On Tuesday, the first two closings were to Fulton Springs Road in Alabaster and the Old Town crossing in Helena located on Helena Road.

The Alabaster project will be the first of three to be repaired in the city with the Fulton Springs Closure expected to be finished by Wednesday, Dec. 2.

After that, work will begin on Snow Drive on Wednesday, before Industrial Road receives work between Monday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 9. Each crossing will have a closed sign in front of it and will also have detour directions to help you navigate a different way.

In Helena, the project at the Old Town crossing just north of the Buck Creek Bridge is expected to last until Dec. 4 at 9 a.m., but that is the only work scheduled.

Traffic will be allowed to access Old Town up to the crossing. Northbound traffic will use Shelby County 52 as a detour, while southbound traffic will need to use County Road 105 as a detour.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations and are requested to use alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

We’ll never truly know what happened to Kat West

November brings good news from U.S. Air Force

