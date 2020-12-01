Hoover City Schools return to staggered schedule until Jan. 19

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools resumed staggered scheduling for students on Monday, Nov. 30 after Thanksgiving break.

The return to a staggered schedule until Jan. 19, 2021 followed a rise in community spread of COVID-19 and the number of people being affected by close contacts, according to an HCS press release.

“Our students and school personnel have been similarly impacted,” the release read. “In the case of personnel, we have been presented with staffing challenges.”

The schedule is as follows:

Hoover High School Feeder Pattern – Student last names A-L attend Monday and Thursday, and last names M-Z attend Tuesday and Friday.

Spain Park High School Feeder Pattern – Student last names A-K attend Monday and Thursday, and last names L-Z attend Tuesday and Friday.

All students will remain off campus on Wednesdays for at-home, remote learning.

When students return from winter break on Jan. 4, schools will maintain staggered scheduling for the first two weeks.

With Monday, Jan. 18 being MLK Jr. Day, all students will resume a five-day week schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“We monitor COVID-19 data from a variety of sources on a continual basis,” the release read. “You will hear directly from us if further conditions warrant additional student scheduling changes.”