expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Groundbreaking on a new QuikTrip gas station and convenience store in Calera is still expected to take place before the end of December. (Contributed / QuikTrip)

QuikTrip expected to break ground in December

By Scott Mims

Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

CALERA — QuikTrip is expected to break ground on its highly-anticipated new Calera location soon, according to city officials.

It was announced in March of this year that the popular gas station and convenience store chain would break ground on the store before the end of 2020.

“I know they’re working towards getting started on their site work,” said City Engineer Chris Pappas. “It (will) be the first one in the state of Alabama.”

The Oklahoma-based corporation purchased 15 acres of land in Calera but will build the 8,200-square-foot gas station on 7 acres near I-65 Exit 231 on U.S. 31 along Shelby County 84. The property includes the former location of Donna’s Café and is also near Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

The property also contains several out parcels for additional development, but there are currently no plans for those parcels, Pappas said. An exact opening date for the store has not been announced; however, it is expected to open before the end of 2021.

“We’re excited about that,” said Calera Mayor Jon Graham about the new development along Exit 231.

He said the station will include a convenience store and will offer diesel fuel for trucking, as well as restrooms and vending.

QuikTrip currently operates 825 stores nationwide, and its plans for Alabama also include a new location in Tuscaloosa. Currently there are stores in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

More News

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

Calera pulls away from Shelby County for 20-point win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

280 Main Story

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

280 Main Story

Jury finds Chelsea man guilty of attempted murder

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey urges schools to return to in-person learning

Calera

77 Kids Foundation donates to Calera basketball

Calera

Calera welcomes Papa John’s, other businesses

280 Main Story

Tyler named grand marshal of 2020 Westover Christmas Parade

Columbiana

SCHS students design ornaments for National Christmas Tree

280 Main Story

Chelsea Christmas Parade, Santa’s Extravaganza set for Dec. 19

Calera

QuikTrip expected to break ground in December

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools return to staggered schedule until Jan. 19

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: State Championship Preview

Community Columnists

A lifetime marked by service

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena railroad crossings closing for work

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

Montevallo

Animal control ordinance fails to gain City Council approval

Alabaster Main Story

Prediction: Thompson determined to repeat as state champions

280 Main Story

Top volleyball players make 2020 All-County Team

Montevallo

UM freezes tuition for third consecutive year

280 Reporter

Commission OKs ALDOT agreement for bridge replacement on Alabama 25

280 Reporter

SCSO’s Burchfield honored with retirement resolution

Calera

Christmas in Calera welcomes Santa for Small Business Saturday

280 Main Story

Online sex offender registry helps keep public aware