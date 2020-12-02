expand
Ad Spot

December 2, 2020

Part of the Winter Festival will be held in the atrium of the Gaines Environmental Education Building at the Alabama 4-H Conference Center. (Contributed)

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

By Staff Reports

Published 5:20 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

Dec. 5 is shaping up to be a great day to visit the Columbiana area in Shelby County. In addition to the Christmas Parade on the evening before and the Holiday Artists’ Market at the Shelby County Arts Council, the Alabama 4H center will be hosting its first Winter Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A wide variety of vendors and makers, 50 in all, will be generously and safely spaced inside and outside the 4-H center in order to give groups traveling together plenty of room to be safe.

Shelby County’s 4H center has long been a favorite conference center in the area. With bookings down for the year due to the pandemic, the staff came up with this event to not only benefit the facility but also, to give local entrepreneurs the opportunity to bring in some Christmas business as well.

The entry fee at the door for the festival is just eight dollars, and those who purchase early bird registration will save three dollars and get into the event an hour early as well. Those interested in the early bird offer can find the information and links on the Alabama 4-H Center Facebook page. For a little extra fun, there will be tailgating and outdoor Christmas movies after the event from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

The Alabama 4-H center is a hidden gem in Shelby County. In addition to being a great venue for conferences, and weddings, the center also hosts a popular summer camp and a Science Center that hosts educational events for youth year-round like their recent “A Night Under the Stars” telescope class in November. Guests can check the Alabama 4-H Center website for classes and special homeschool events.

The hope is that the Winter Festival will not only bring people out to shop for Christmas but also renew interest in the benefits that the facility can offer business groups and families. “There is so much to do here. It’s one of the county’s best-kept secrets,” one of the staff told us. Just like many other service-oriented businesses, the center has taken a hit and is doing its best to stay viable. Thinking outside the box by hosting events like this is just one example of how many small businesses are adapting and changing in order to make it through the struggles of the pandemic.

“We’ve for sure felt the effects of the change in the economy,” staff member Jon Harrison told us, “and we know that many small cottage and handmade businesses have too. This festival is an attempt to help everyone and we hope that people from all over make it out to shop this weekend.”

The Alabama 4-H center is located at 892 Four H Road in Columbiana.

More News

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

Calera pulls away from Shelby County for 20-point win

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

280 Main Story

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

280 Main Story

Jury finds Chelsea man guilty of attempted murder

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey urges schools to return to in-person learning

Calera

77 Kids Foundation donates to Calera basketball

Calera

Calera welcomes Papa John’s, other businesses

280 Main Story

Tyler named grand marshal of 2020 Westover Christmas Parade

Columbiana

SCHS students design ornaments for National Christmas Tree

280 Main Story

Chelsea Christmas Parade, Santa’s Extravaganza set for Dec. 19

Calera

QuikTrip expected to break ground in December

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools return to staggered schedule until Jan. 19

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: State Championship Preview

Community Columnists

A lifetime marked by service

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena railroad crossings closing for work

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

Montevallo

Animal control ordinance fails to gain City Council approval

Alabaster Main Story

Prediction: Thompson determined to repeat as state champions

280 Main Story

Top volleyball players make 2020 All-County Team

Montevallo

UM freezes tuition for third consecutive year

280 Reporter

Commission OKs ALDOT agreement for bridge replacement on Alabama 25

280 Reporter

SCSO’s Burchfield honored with retirement resolution

Calera

Christmas in Calera welcomes Santa for Small Business Saturday

280 Main Story

Online sex offender registry helps keep public aware