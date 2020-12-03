expand
December 3, 2020

Joyce Martin Jones

By Staff Reports

Published 2:35 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Joyce Martin Jones
Columbiana

Joyce Martin Jones, age 91, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Columbiana with Dr. Michael Miller officiating.

Mrs. Jones is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Jones; daughter, Susan Ellison; and brother, Bill Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Rinalda Rocquin (Larry); Patricia Aaron (John); son-in-law, Charles Ellison (Sybil); brother, Jim Martin (Sally); grandchildren, Jenny Green (Mike); Bradley Ellison (Heather); Jackson and Samuel Aaron, Alexandra and Victoria Rocquin; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mrs. Jones was a member of First Baptist of Columbiana, where she helped start the Mustard Seed Class, taught preschool for many years, and was involved in many areas of church life. She was known for her gift of encouragement. She loved preparing meals for family and friends, sending notes and cards and delivering home-baked goodies.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist-Columbiana in her memory.

 

