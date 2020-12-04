expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 1:29 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 22-Dec. 1:

Alabaster

Nov. 23

-Kailyn Marshay Henderson, 25, of Maylene, alias warrant (two counts).

-Timothy Shane Lowery, 38, of Maylene, bench warrant-failure to appear.

Nov. 24

-Brooke McKinney Hill, 37, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.

-Dawn Marie Baird, 46, of Trafford, Alabama, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant.

Nov. 25

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Columbiana, alias warrant.

-Daniel Boyd Stagner, 60, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

-Cynthia Marie Burgess, 43, of Bessemer, harassment or harassing communications.

Nov. 26

-Samuel Christian Carter, 23, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 27

-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court orders, violation of court order—non-payment, driving while license suspended, running stop sign.

-Shawn Christopher Marks, 38, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

Nov. 28

-James Michael Pinion, 60, of Notasulga, Alabama, animal complaint-violation of leash law.

-Daniel Joseph Dorough, 28, of Columbiana, DUI-alcohol.

-Christopher Brannon Langston, 34, of Panama City, Florida, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.

-Howard Jeffrey Fitts Jr., 54, of Birmingham, alias warrant-failure to appear.

Nov. 29

-Irving Ezequiel Colli Jimenez, 30, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 30

-Asia Lashea Flores, 19, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

-Anna Marie Littleton, 18, of Clanton, theft of property fourth degree.

-Cordarious Genard Glover, 30, of Marbury, theft of property fourth degree.

 

Calera

Nov. 23

-Anthony Tyrell Marsh, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Joel Dexter Ellison, 31, of Columbiana, agency assist.

-Rodney Lynn Porter, 50, of Calera, failure to appear (four counts).

-Katelyn Michelle Gray, 23, of Shelby, failure to appear.

-Sarah Nadine Martin, 51, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-Rosallen Bernita Tyes, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

Nov. 24

-Jason Kyle Glass, 36, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).

-James Edward Floyd, 42, of Calera, DUI-combined substance.

Nov. 25

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.

-Carey Leigh Dockery, 41, of Calera, agency assist.

-Joseph Terry Lee Woods, 45, of Shelby, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 27

-Terrence Laril Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, agency assist.

-Howard Jeffrey Fitts, 54, of Birmingham, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Rosalind Denise Smith, 59, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree.

Nov. 28

-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Myles E. Babcock, 39, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 29

-Chelsey Ann Hilyer, 23, of Thorsby, DUI-any substance.

Nov. 30

-Colin Sumner Moose, 32, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Helena

Nov. 24

-Jason Kyle Glass, 36, bail jumping second degree.

Nov. 25

-James Robert Stasiak, 51, DUI-alcohol.

Nov. 26

-Keith Wright, 21, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 28

-Garrett Alston Higgie, 22, DUI-alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

Nov. 29

-Gerald T. Moseley Jr., 50, DUI-alcohol, open container, obedience to police/firemen, operating vehicle with improper tires.

 

Montevallo

Nov. 25

-Nathaniel Hill, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-possession of dangerous drugs and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

Nov. 28

-James Nikoli Rivette, damaged property-CM criminal mischief.

Nov. 30

-Josue David Martinez Villegas, traffic-FTA contempt to court-failing to appear.

-Josue David Martinez Villegas, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 1

-Daniel Ashton McClary, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

 

Pelham

Nov. 22

-Joseph Booth, 53, of Mobile, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-John Ezelle, 28, of Mobile, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Reginald Roberts, 54, of Mobile, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 23

-Dewayne Robbins, 42, of Montgomery, alias warrants.

-Khalea Jackson, 22, of Vestavia Hills, alias warrants.

-Thomas Stinson, 48, of Birmingha, alias warrants.

Nov. 24

-Mason Weathers, 28, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol & controlled substance.

Nov. 25

-Josef Ransom, 24, of Birmingham, speeding and failure to display insurance.

Nov. 28

-Gerson Pavon Figueroa, 22, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alochol.

-Jacqueline Corona, 20, of Pinson, domestic violence 3rd degree and switched tag.

-Arthur Smith, 55, of Chelsea, domestic violence 3rd degree.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Police reports for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Marriages for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

News

Roadwork at PHS underway; traffic flow changes in effect

Helena

Old Cahaba neighborhood to host Elf Parade and Christmas Village

Helena

Helena child artist chosen for Hoover Virtual Art Show

Business

Professional counseling services more important than ever

Alabaster Main Story

Back to back: Thompson wins in miraculous fashion to claim 2nd straight championship

Columbiana

4-H Center to host Winter Festival Dec. 5

280 Main Story

Hammac, Fondren promoted to rank of major

280 Main Story

Hoover kicks off Christmas season with tree lighting ceremony

280 Main Story

Jury finds Chelsea man guilty of attempted murder

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey urges schools to return to in-person learning

Calera

77 Kids Foundation donates to Calera basketball

Calera

Calera welcomes Papa John’s, other businesses

280 Main Story

Tyler named grand marshal of 2020 Westover Christmas Parade

Columbiana

SCHS students design ornaments for National Christmas Tree

280 Main Story

Chelsea Christmas Parade, Santa’s Extravaganza set for Dec. 19

Calera

QuikTrip expected to break ground in December

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools return to staggered schedule until Jan. 19

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Football Show: State Championship Preview

Community Columnists

A lifetime marked by service

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster, Helena railroad crossings closing for work

280 Main Story

Regions Tradition 2020 sets fundraising record

Montevallo

Animal control ordinance fails to gain City Council approval

Alabaster Main Story

Prediction: Thompson determined to repeat as state champions