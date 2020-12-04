Balanced effort leads Calera to win against Briarwood

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Calera Eagles took advantage of 10 different scorers compared to Briarwood’s four in a matchup between the two county opponents to pick up a 69-48 road win on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Eagles had two in double figures and five with seven or more points, while Briarwood scored 12 points in every quarter and got the majority of its points from only two different players.

In the opening quarter, the two teams found themselves in a tight battle early with the Lions getting six points from John Elliott. But Calera knocked down three 3-pointers in the period with two coming from Keshawn Haynes.

That helped the Eagles total 16 points out of the gate, while Briarwood posted 12, putting the Lions in an early four-point hole.

But it was the second quarter that made the difference in the game.

Calera got a combined 16 points from Jordan Eggleston and Xzayvion Childress with Eggleston totaling 10 points to help propel an offensive outburst of 24 points.

The Eagles also held Briarwood to 12 points for the second consecutive quarter with Elliot and Landon Nuyt scoring 10 of the 12 points.

That helped Calera take a 40-24 lead into the halftime break with all of the momentum.

In the second half, the offense never returned to that same glory, but the Eagles were still able to play consistent defensively and score slightly more than the Lions to extend their lead.

Calera scored 14 in the third quarter behind six more from Eggleston, who closed out his night with team-high 19 points in the win.

Briarwood again could only muster up 12 points behind five each from Elliott and Nuyt in the period.

Now leading by 18 points at 54-36 going to the final quarter, Calera just had to ice the game with a solid period, and the Eagles did just that.

The offense added 15 more points, making four of their six free throws in the quarter and four field goals, while the defense closed the game allowing 12 points in each quarter of the matchup.

Behind Eggleston’s 19 points, Haynes finished in double figures with 10 points, while Dee Edwards finished with nine points and Childress eight points.

Briarwood was led by a game-high 20 from Nuyt, while Elliott was two points behind with 18.