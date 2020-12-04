expand
December 4, 2020

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer holds a plaque to be installed at the Chelsea Community Center in honor of the late Alverdean Huggins-Bonner, a beloved exercise instructor there before she passed away. (Contributed)

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:28 am Friday, December 4, 2020

CHELSEA – A plaque honoring the memory of Chelsea resident Alverdean Huggins-Bonner will be displayed at the Chelsea Community Center, where she served as an exercise class instructor.

“Chelsea lost in the last several weeks one of its unsung heroes, Ms. Alverdean Huggins-Bonner,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said as he unveiled the plaque at the Chelsea City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1. “We wanted to honor her memory and honor her work all those years that she’s done that at our community center.”

Huggins-Bonner was the daughter of Cora Huggins and the late Eddie Huggins Sr.

“To the mayor, council members, and members of the chair exercise class, I would like to thank you so much for the plaque that will be placed in the exercise room in Alverdean’s honor,” Cora Huggins wrote in a comment on the city’s Facebook Livestream video of the City Council meeting.

The plaque reads “Presented to Alverdean Huggins-Bonner, energetic, committed choreographer and instructor for chair aerobics class. Thank you for your dedicated service, class members.”

“They requested that we honor her in this way,” Picklesimer said of the plaque, which will be placed permanently in the exercise room at the community center. “We appreciate Ms. Alverdean’s service to our city.”

Also in the Dec. 1 meeting, the council:

  • Approved a proposed resolution to accept the lowest bid of $362,010 from Southeastern Construction Partners LLC for the Chelsea Sports Complex batting center project.
  • Approved a proposed ordinance for an annexation request submitted by Brett and Karen Ferrel for their property, consisting of roughly 1 acre and located at 1523 Highway 440 in Chelsea.

Chelsea honors memory of longtime community member

